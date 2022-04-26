Russia: Several reportedly killed in shooting at kindergarten

An armed man opened fire at a kindergarten in central Russia on Tuesday, killing at least three people, before then committing suicide.

The incident occurred in the town of Veshkayma in Russia's Ulyanovsk region.

"According to preliminary information there was a shooting in a kindergarten. As a result, two children, a teacher and the attacker died," the head of the Ulyanovsk region information department, Dmitry Kamal, told news agency AFP.

It was not immediately known how old the young victims were, but they would be between three and six years old, Kamal said.

Last year two separate killing sprees occurred at educational institutions in Russia — one at a school in the city of Kazan and the other at a university in Perm.

