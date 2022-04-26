Mining Explosives Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis by 2030 |Yunnan Civil Explosives, Poly Permanent Union Holding Group

United State: Mining Explosives Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Mining Explosives Market by region.
Mining Explosives Market valued approximately USD 14.1 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.9% over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The Mining Explosives Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Mining explosive generally known as industrial explosive refers to the highly hazardous explosive that are used in construction and mining industry. The requirement of extraction of certain important elements like coal and resources, need of mining the stones for road construction purposes are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, rapidly increasing urbanization is another factor that aiding the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, electronic detonators as an emerging technology is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, various regulation regarding the extraction & mining standards and the high cost of explosive being used are the key restraining factors of the market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of Global Mining Explosives Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rise in demand for mineral extraction and increasing development projects across the region. Europe is estimated to grow at reasonable growth rate in the global Mining Explosives market over the upcoming years. Further, North America anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rise in metal and mining industries across the region.
The major market player included in this report are:
Syniverse Technologies LLC
Orica
MAXAM
AEL
IPL (Dyno Nobel)
ENAEX
Sasol
Yunnan Civil Explosives
Solar Explosives
Gezhouba Explosive
EPC Groupe
Anhui Jiangnan
Poly Permanent Union Holding Group
Nanling Civil Explosive
BME Mining
NOF Corporation
IDEAL
Sichuan Yahua
AUSTIN
Kailong Chemical
Leiming Kehua
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Ammonium Nitrate Explosives (Powder)
ANFO
Emulsion Explosive
By Application:
Coal Mining
Quarrying and Non-Metal Mining
Metal Mining
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Mining Explosives Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
