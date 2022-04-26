Fast ferries the best solution to chase ‘blue tears’ on Taiwan’s Matsu: Travel agency

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New fast ferries present the best solution to the problems of canceled flights to Taiwan’s outlying Matsu Islands during the fog season that often overlaps with the “blue tears” season, a travel agency said on Tuesday (April 26).

Matsu’s blue tears season lasts from April to September every year, attracting many visitors to the islands, especially during the peak season from April to June. However, the archipelago’s fog season from April to June usually forces some flights to be canceled, disrupting many travelers’ plans to visit the islands during this time of year.

At a press conference on Tuesday, ezTravel Co announced that the company will act as an agent for the fast ferry, South-North Star, operated by North & South Shipping Co. The ferry will provide eight to 10 round trips per week from April to September, CNA reported.

The chairman of ezTravel, Chou Yun-sheng (周昀生), said back in December of last year that it takes only three hours for the fast ferry to travel from Taipei Harbor to Matsu’s Nangan. According to an ezTravel video, the ferry has the capacity to carry 321 passengers.

Chou said Tuesday that as of Monday (April 24), South-North Star has operated 14 round trips, carrying a total of 4,000 passengers. He expected the number of passengers served by the fast ferry to reach 12,000 in May and 60,000 from April to September, per CNA.

He added that seawater temperatures begin to rise and humidity begins to increase from April of every year, creating an ideal environment for blue tears. However, increased humidity usually brings thick fog, causing many flights to Matsu to be canceled, Chou said.

On the contrary, sea conditions are usually calm and stable when it gets foggy, and seafaring is the best choice of transportation during this time, CNA quoted Chou as saying.