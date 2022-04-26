What is the '3+4' home isolation plan?

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new plan that enables contacts of COVID cases to leave home isolation on the fourth day if they test negative for the virus took effect on Tuesday (April 26).

What is the "3+4" system?

Under the scheme dubbed "3+4," COVID case contacts can undergo a reduced home isolation period of three days under the principle of one person per room. On the fourth day, the contacts must take a rapid antigen test, and if the result is negative they will be allowed to end their home isolation.

However, they must then observe four days of self-health monitoring protocols, such as avoiding eating in restaurants or attending large events and wearing a mask at all times in public.

How often are rapid tests required during isolation?

Once, after being listed as a contact of a COVID case, unless symptoms arise while in isolation, in which case another rapid antigen test should be taken.

When should rapid tests be taken during self-health monitoring?

If symptoms arise. Every day if going to work or venturing out to buy essential items. On the last day. If negative, self-health monitoring is over.

What should a person do if they test positive during the "3+4" period?

If the result of a rapid antigen test is positive, the health department must be notified. The individual must then go by car, scooter, bicycle or on foot or be transported by a family member or friend (all parties must wear masks) to a medical institution for further evaluation. The use of public transportation is banned in this situation.

Is the use of public transport allowed during self-health monitoring?

Yes, people undergoing self-health monitoring can take public transportation as long as they test negative.

Can people dine with others during self-health monitoring?

No, it is forbidden to dine with others, attend gatherings in restaurants, or go to crowded places during self-health monitoring.

Can students attend in-person classes during self-health monitoring?

No, due to the high risk of transmitting the virus in schools, students undergoing self-health monitoring are not to attend face-to-face classes during self-health monitoring.

If a person is diagnosed, what should they report?

They should take the initiative to report information on their close contacts to the health department. They will then receive a link to the "self-reporting of confirmed cases to the epidemic investigation system." They should include close contacts' names, addresses, phone numbers, emails, and other contact information to the epidemic prevention chief or supervisor. The system will then send a notification to these individuals.

"Close contacts" are defined as relatives, friends, classmates, or colleagues in the same office or workplace who have come in contact with a confirmed case within two days of the onset of disease.

Now that the government no longer publishes footprints of confirmed cases, how does it carry out epidemiological investigations?

In order to transfer manpower to medical treatment, local governments will no longer announce the footprints of local cases. If a member of the public tests positive for COVID, they will need to report this to their local health bureau on their own.

The epidemic prevention chief or person in charge of the school, agency, or company related to the case should first make a list of contacts and provide it to the health department. The health department will then issue an electronic notice to instruct the contacts to commence home isolation.