Taiwan's 38th annual wargames based on possible Chinese offensive strategies, lessons from Ukraine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 38th Hankuang military exercise will be partially based on tactics China might use while invading Taiwan, the Ministry of National Defense said on Tuesday (April 26).

The MND said in a press release that the annual war games will be divided into two phases: an “all-out defense” computer simulation in May and live-fire drills in July. The ministry said the simulated situations will also consider lessons learned from the Ukraine-Russia war.

The live-fire portion of the war games will be designed around various enemy scenarios and offensive strategies. Soldiers will carry out the drills over five days and four nights using real weapons and other equipment.

The MND pointed out that the focuses of this year's exercise include improving preservation of combat power and bolstering combat capabilities, strengthening joint maritime operations, and integrating civilians to serve as auxiliary forces to support military operations. The MND added that italso seeks to practice anti-beach landing capabilities.

The Hankuang exercise will strictly abide by epidemic prevention regulations, the MND said.

Taiwan has been increasing the frequency of military drills due to the increasing Chinese threat.

The Third Battalion of the Army's 269th Mechanized Infantry Brigade, stationed in Taoyuan, carried out a combat readiness patrol early Sunday morning (April 24). Soldiers boarded various armored vehicles, including CM-11 tanks, CM-22 armored personnel carriers, and CM-33 Clouded Leopards and made their way to protect vital targets.

The Penghu Defense Command on Thursday (April 21) conducted live-fire training as part of Taiwan’s Outlying Islands Defense Operations. Troops fired a number of weapons, including 105 and 155 millimeter howitzers, 120 mm mortars, M240 and .50 caliber machine guns, and sniper rifles.