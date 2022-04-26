Taiwanese organizations in Los Angeles present booth at book festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Several organizations, including the foreign offices of Taiwan’s governmental departments, teamed up to promote Taiwanese culture and literature at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books during the weekend of April 23 and 24.

CNA reported that the Los Angeles office of the Tourism Bureau, which participates in the event every year, was joined by the Ministry of Culture’s Taiwan Academy, the Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC), and the San Marino Chinese School. The head of the office Brad Shih (施照輝) said the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is a great place to promote Taiwan as it is one of the biggest cultural events in the city, featuring not only book-related booths but also those dedicated to tourism, gardening, and food.

Shih added that after being under so much stress during the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans yearn to be able to travel, and travel agencies had taken advantage of the event to promote Taiwan as a destination.



(Taiwan Academy in Los Angeles photo)

The Taiwan Academy presented seven literary works under the theme “Literature and Migration: Flowing Across Words,” and gave away free books to visitors who posed with the event’s key visual: a whale carrying books on its back. According to the Taiwan Academy, the whale “flows and swims across the ocean and mountains to reveal the vividness and fantasy of Taiwanese literature.”

Meanwhile, the OCAC presented a Formosan black bear mascot at the event, drawing the attention of many children and their families. The San Marino Chinese School introduced visitors to its new Taiwan Mandarin Learning Center and hosted papercutting activities to share the traditional art form.

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, held on the University of Southern California campus, was established in 1996. The free event attracts approximately 150,000 visitors each year, making it one of the U.S.’ largest literary fairs.



Visitors try their hand at papercutting at the Taiwan booth. (CNA photo)



The Taiwan booth spotlights seven literary works at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. (Taiwan Academy in Los Angeles photo)