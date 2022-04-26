Alexa
Thai envoy to Taiwan discusses bilateral cooperation with Taipei mayor

Twekiat Janprajak eager to learn smart city promotion from Taipei government

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/26 15:57
Thai envoy to Taiwan Twekiat Janprajak and Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-che. (Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The new Thai envoy to Taiwan, Twekiat Janprajak, met with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-che (柯文哲) on Monday (April 25) and expressed interest in learning about Taipei’s approach to smart city promotion.

Janprajak, who was appointed as representative last month, called on Ko at Taipei City Hall and mentioned that Bangkok is set to hold local elections in May. Many of the candidates for city councillor regard smart city development as a popular concept and have incorporated it into their election campaigns, he said.

As Taipei is actively implementing smart city policies and becoming a global leader in this area, these candidates have expressed interest in exchanges with the Taiwanese capital to learn more about it, the Liberty Times cited the diplomat as saying. Ko invited Janprajak to lead a delegation to the newly established Taipei Urban Intelligence Center as a reference for smart governance.

Additionally, Janprajak said Thailand will become a super-aged society like Japan within 10 years. Thus, he said he hopes to hold exchanges with Taipei regarding long-term care policies.

The Thai representative also pointed out that there is a willingness in the Thai electric vehicle and scooter industry to cooperate with Taiwanese manufacturers. Ko said that bilateral exchanges between Thailand and Taiwan are mainly in the fields of culture and economics and trade, adding that if there are any new ideas or plans for cooperation, Taipei is eager to hear them.

The mayor said there are currently about 150,000 Taiwanese nationals in Thailand, making it an “important stronghold” for Taiwanese in Southeast Asia. The Taiwanese community in Thailand and Thai expats in Taiwan are suitable communication channels between the two countries, he said.

Janprajak invited Ko to visit Thailand after the pandemic subsides and said that many Thais are ready to travel to Taiwan.
