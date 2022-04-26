Alexa
Penghu International Fireworks Festival begins with a bang

Opening show attended by massive crowd

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/26 16:08
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 20th Penghu International Fireworks Festival opened as scheduled on Monday (April 25) despite the nation's recent surge in local COVID-19 cases.

The opening featured a concert performed by the Youth Orchestra of Penghu County, the Power Station band, and many famed singers. The festivities included a light show performed by 700 drones that formed the shapes of Line Friends characters, such as Brown and Choco, as well as a 15-minute fireworks display.

The opening show was attended by a massive crowd that spilled over from the Guanyinting Recreation Area in Magong City to many neighboring attractions, CNA reported.

The festival is presenting 24 fireworks displays from April 25 to June 30, the Penghu County Tourism Department said, adding that each will include a light show performed by 500-700 drones, with 10 light shows including elements of the Line Friends franchise.

A fireworks show will take place every Monday and Thursday at the Guanyinting Recreation Area in Magong City on Penghu's main island during the festival period. In addition, a Saturday night show on May 21, May 28, June 11, and June 25 will be staged at the Guanyinting Recreation Area, Qimei Island, Wang-an Island, and Jibei Island, respectively.


(YouTube, Penghu County Tourism Department video)
