Controlled-Release Drug Delivery Technology Market 2021 SWOT Study, Sales Analysis to 2030 | Bracco Group, Guerbet Group, Medtron AG

Global Controlled-Release Drug Delivery Technology Market Size study, by Technology (Wurster technique (drug coating), Coacervation, Micro Encapsulation, Implants, Transdermal, Targeted Delivery, Microelectromechanical Technology, Others (Liposomes)) by Release Mechanism (Polymer Based Systems, Micro Reservoir Partition Controlled Drug Delivery Systems, Feedback Regulated Drug Delivery Systems, Activation-modulated Drug Delivery Systems, Chemical Activated) by end use industries (Metered Dose Inhalers, Injectable Transdermal and Ocular Patches, Infusion Pumps, Oral Controlled-drug Delivery Systems, Drug Eluting Stents) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Controlled-Release Drug Delivery Technology Market is valued approximately USD 40.75 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.8 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

A controlled release technology refers to a delivery system that performs slow release of the drug over an extended period of time. This is achieved by better control of plasma drug level and less frequent dosing. Growing prevalence of chronic and non-communicable diseases and rising R&D in pharmaceutical industry are key drivers for the growth of Controlled-Release Drug Delivery Technology market. For instance, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, USA- as of 2020, 6 in 10 adults in US have a chronic disease. Also, Chronic disease is the leading Causes of death & disability in USA. Also, chronic diseases are one of the major contributor in Nation’s USD 3.8 Trillion in Annual Health Care Costs.

Also, in January 2020, Adare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Lawrenceville, New Jersey, USA based pharmaceutical company) collaborated with NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (A Swiss-based pharmaceutical company) to develop mazindol (MZD) Controlled release product for the treatment of narcolepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The two-player collaborated to deliver an effective pharmacokinetic profile and would improve patient compliance and disease management. Also, with the increasing geriatric and pediatric population, the adoption & demand for Controlled-Release Drug Delivery Technology is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high price of Controlled-Release Drug Delivery Technology impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Controlled-Release Drug Delivery Technology Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing research & development in pharmaceutical industry in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as due to increasing development of the pharmaceutical industry and growing aging population in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Controlled-Release Drug Delivery Technology market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bracco Group

Guerbet Group

Medtron AG

Bayer HealthCare LLC

Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd.

GE Healthcare

VIVID IMAGING

Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd.

APOLLO RT Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Wurster technique (drug coating)

Coacervation

Micro Encapsulation

Implants

Transdermal

Targeted Delivery

Microelectromechanical Technology

Others (Liposomes)

By Release Mechanism:

Polymer Based Systems

Micro Reservoir Partition Controlled Drug Delivery Systems

Feedback Regulated Drug Delivery Systems

Activation-modulated Drug Delivery Systems

Chemical Activated

By End Use Industries:

Metered Dose Inhalers

Injectable

Transdermal and Ocular Patches

Infusion Pumps

Oral Controlled-drug Delivery Systems

Drug Eluting Stents

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Controlled-Release Drug Delivery Technology Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

