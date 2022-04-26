Unit Dose Manufacturing Market 2021 In-depth Research Studies on Products, Countries, Companies by 2030 | Catalent, Patheon (Thermo fisher), Unither

Global Unit Dose Manufacturing Market Size study, by Sourcing (In-house, Outsourcing) by Product (Liquid Unit Dose, Solid Unit Dose, Others) by End Use (Independent Pharmacies, Long Term Care Facility, Hospitals, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Unit Dose Manufacturing Market is valued approximately USD 18.91 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.20 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Unit Dose Manufacturing is an amount of medication which a patient should take in a single dose. Unit dose repacking is one more method that has gained momentum as unit doses need to be packed in containers for hospitals for their further use. The unit dose manufacturing has advantages as this drugs and this is easily identified and the formulation of this drugs is protected until the moment of administration. The rise in healthcare sector is rising the market of unit dose manufacturing which is propelling the market growth for the forecasted period.

Furthermore, increase in government initiatives is also driving the growth for the market. For instance: as per the IBEF, India plans to setup across USD 1.3 billion fund which is boosting the pharmaceutical manufacturer by the year 2023. Also, with the increasing research and development the adoption & demand for Unit Dose Manufacturing is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, long processing steps might impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Unit Dose Manufacturing Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the patient-centric drug development approach is adopted by most drug product manufacturers, existence of big pharma companies and nutraceutical segments. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and growing geriatric population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Unit Dose Manufacturing market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Catalent Inc.

Patheon (Thermo fisher)

Unither

Tapemark

Mikart

Renaissance Lakewood, LLC

Medical packaging, Inc.

CordenPharma

American Health Packaging

Liquipak Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Sourcing:

In-house

Outsourcing

By Product:

Liquid Unit Dose

Solid Unit Dose

Others

By End Use:

Independent Pharmacies

Long Term Care Facility

Hospitals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Unit Dose Manufacturing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

