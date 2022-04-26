Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market 2021 Comprehensive Industry and Vendor Landscape 2030 | GE Healthcare, IBM, Siemens AG

Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Size study, By Setup Type (Private HIE, Public HIE), By Implementation Model (Hybrid Models, Centralized Models, Decentralized/Federated Models Gastrointestinal Surgeries), By Type (Directed Exchange, Query-based Exchange, Consumer-mediated Exchange), By Application (Web Portal Development, Workflow Management, Secure Messaging, Internal Interfacing, Other Applications), By Solution (Portal-centric Solutions, Messaging-centric Solutions, Platform-centric Solutions), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Pharmacies), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market is valued approximately USD 1.23 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Health information exchange is the electronic mobilization of health care information across organizations within a hospital or community system or country. Associates in data exchange are collectively known as Health Information Networks along with health information organization (HIO) that sponsors the data exchange is generally called as an HIE in practice. HIE facilitates the electronic transfer of medical data with numerous healthcare information systems to offer high recovery and accessibility of information. Additionally, this data also aids public health agencies in analyzing community health. The rising number of initiatives by governments for improving patient safety and care, growing focus on patient-centric care delivery, and adoption of EMR solutions, coupled with the increased funding for healthcare interoperability are the primary factors that may surge the market demand across the globe.

For instance, Change Healthcare introduced its countrywide new cloud-based interoperability solution- Clinical Data Retrieval Solution in 2021. This novel solution will help financiers to retrieve patient records from the electronic health record (EHR) systems fast and efficient way. However, the unavailability of true interoperability solutions and the increasing adoption of outdated legacy systems impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing awareness regarding the availability of HIE systems, the presence of non-profit organizations, and leading market players such as IBM Corporation and Medicity, Inc. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing population subsequent to chronic diseases, the introduction of various government initiatives, and increasing spendings on healthcare development would create lucrative growth prospects for the Health Information Exchange (HIE) market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

GE Healthcare

IBM Corporation

Siemens AG

Orion Health, Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Medicity, Inc.

CareEvolution, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

eClinicalWorks

RelayHealth Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Setup Type

Private HIE

Public HIE

By Implementation Model

Hybrid Models

Centralized Models

Decentralized/Federated Models Gastrointestinal Surgeries

By Type

Directed Exchange

Query-based Exchange

Consumer-mediated Exchange

By Application

Web Portal Development

Workflow Management

Secure Messaging

Internal Interfacing

Other Applications

By Solution

Portal-centric Solutions

Messaging-centric Solutions

Platform-centric Solutions

By End User

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

