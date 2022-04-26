Medical Device Contract Research Organization Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand 2021-2030 | Icon Plc, IQVIA, Covance

Global Medical Device Contract Research Organization Market Size study, by Phase Outlook (Preclinical, Clinical) by Service Outlook (Project Management/Clinical Supply Management, Data Management, Regulatory/Medical Affairs, Medical Writing, Clinical Monitoring, Quality Management/Assurance, Bio-statistics, Investigator Payments, Laboratory, Patient & Site Recruitment, Technology, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2030

Global Medical Device Contract Research Organization Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2030.

Medical Device Contract Research Organization are a contract research organization (CRO) which are specializes in the clinical trial, development, and data management of medical devices particularly. The increasing adoption of CRO is driving the growth for the medical device contact research organization. Furthermore, key market player is taking initiatives such as partnership, collaboration, merger and acquisition which helps in strengthen their market position and grow the market of medical device contract research organization.

For example, in 2021, NAMSA, acquired Clinlogix that is a leading organization for clinical expertise. Which enhance the therapeutic expertise for the CRO. Also, high government support in pharmaceutical leads to the adoption & demand for Medical Device Contract Research Organization is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high manufacturing costs impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Medical Device Contract Research Organization Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, upsurging demand for medical devices and government initiatives are rising the demand for medical device contract research organization in the region. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as presence of well-established CROs, rising incidences of injuries, improving healthcare infrastructure and growing government support for R&D activities through grants & funds to research institutes would create lucrative growth prospects for the Medical Device Contract Research Organization market across North America region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Icon Plc

IQVIA

Covance

Charles River Laboratories

Syneos Health

MedPace

Promedica International

Wuxi AppTec

Eurofins

Qserve Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Phase Outlook:

Preclinical

Clinical

By Service Outlook:

Project Management/Clinical Supply Management

Data Management

Regulatory/Medical Affairs

Medical Writing

Clinical Monitoring

Quality Management/Assurance

Bio-statistics

Investigator Payments

Laboratory

Patient & Site Recruitment

Technology

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Medical Device Contract Research Organization Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

