Healthcare Consulting Services Market : Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments 2021-2030 | Cognizant, Huron Consulting Group, Boston Consulting Group

Global Healthcare Consulting Services Market Size study, By Type of Service (Digital Health Consulting, IT Consulting, Operations Consulting, Strategy Consulting, Financial Consulting, HR & Talent Consulting), By End User (Government Bodies, Healthcare Providers, Health Insurance Payers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Companies), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Healthcare Consulting Services Market is valued at approximately USD 23.89 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Healthcare consulting services offer professional guidance and excellent business strategy to life science companies, hospitals, government agencies, research institutes, and insurance firms. Various biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device corporations and hospitals are looking for proficient advice in the fields of financial consulting, digital consulting, strategy consulting, and operations consulting as this boosts the organization’s efficiency. The growing demand for data security, coupled with the rising penetration of big data analytics, IoT, and cloud deployment across the healthcare industry because of the high rate of digitalization worldwide is accelerating the market demand. In addition, increasing pressure to cut down the rising healthcare costs, and rising government support for HCIT solutions is further bolstering the market growth across the globe.

For instance, as per the DataProt, the IoT healthcare market worth USD 158.1 billion in 2022 with a CAGR of 28.6%. The growth is almost a third higher than in 2015 which was recorded as USD 14.28 billion. However, growing concern regarding confidentiality of data impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growing demand for cloud consulting is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Healthcare Consulting Services Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising inclination towards the HCIT solutions, increasing government funding for the expansion of state-wide and nation-wide healthcare information exchange, and growing adoption rate of these consulting services in the healthcare sector. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing investment by multinational pharmaceutical companies in R&D activities, continuous technological developments, and increasing needs for telemedicine and remote care in rural areas would create lucrative growth prospects for the Healthcare Consulting Services Market across the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cognizant

Huron Consulting Group Inc.

Boston Consulting Group

Bain & Company, Inc.

Accenture

Deloitte

McKinsey & Company

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

Ernst and Young

Quintiles and IMS Health, Inc. (IQVIA)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type Of Service

Digital Health Consulting

IT Consulting

Operations Consulting

Strategy Consulting

Financial Consulting

HR & Talent Consulting

By End User

Government Bodies

Healthcare Providers

Health Insurance Payers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Healthcare Consulting Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

