Oral Clinical Nutrition Supplement Market Key Insights Based on Product Type and Regional Demand 2021-2030 | NUTRICIN MeDICA SL, Meiji Holdings, Medtrition

Global Oral Clinical Nutrition Supplement Market Size study, by Product Type (Standard Formula, Specialised Formula) by Indication (General Well-being, Renal Disorders, Hepatic Disorders, Oncology Nutrition, Diabetes, Dysphagia, IBD & GI Tract Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Respiratory Orders, Others) by Form (Liquid, Semi-solid, Powder) by Flavor (Regular, Flavored) by Channel (Prescription-based, Over-the-Counter) by End User (foods & beverages, Pharmaceutical, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Adhesives, others) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2030

Global Oral Clinical Nutrition Supplement Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2030.

Nutrition Supplement refers to dietary supplements which contains essential vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and enzymes etc. oral nutrition supplements used to lower risk of health problems such as metabolism disorders, osteoporosis, or arthritis. Growing demand for herbal dietaries supplements and growing geriatric population are key drivers for the growth of Oral Clinical Nutrition Supplement market. For instance, according to the Nutrition Business Journal (NBJ)- In 2020 sales of Herbal dietary supplement in the United States estimated at USD 11.261 billion, an increase of 17.3% from the sales in the year 2019 (approx. USD 9.60 billion).

Also, in July 2021 Lycored in partnership with Herbalife Nutrition launched a new oral herbal supplement skin product, LycoGlow. Also, with the rising health concerns among the population and growing disposable income, the adoption & demand for Oral Clinical Nutrition Supplement is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations and low affordability due to high cost of nutrition supplement may impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Oral Clinical Nutrition Supplement Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand for nutrition supplement in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing incidences of chronic diseases and rising disposable income would create lucrative growth prospects for the Oral Clinical Nutrition Supplement market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

NUTRICIN MeDICA SL

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Medtrition Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Danone Nutricia

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Standard Formula

Specialised Formula

By Indication:

General Well-being

Renal Disorders

Hepatic Disorders

Oncology Nutrition

Diabetes

Dysphagia

IBD & GI Tract Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Respiratory Orders

Others

By Form:

Liquid

Semi Solid

Powder

By Flavor:

Regular

Flavored

By Channel:

Prescription-based

Over the Counter

By End User:

Adult

Geriatric

Paediatric

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Oral Clinical Nutrition Supplement Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

