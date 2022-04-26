Corneal Surgery Devices Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2021-2030 | CryoLife, Exactech, Kohler GmbH

Global Corneal Surgery Devices Market Size study, by Device Type (Diagnostic and Corneal Surgery Devices, Vision Care) by Transplantation (Deep Anterior Lamellar and Penetrating Keratoplasty, Synthetic Corneas) by Procedures (Pre-Operative Examination, Penetrating Keratoplasty, Lamellar Keratoplasty), by End Users (Ophthalmic Clinics, Hospitals, Other) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2030

Global Corneal Surgery Devices Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2030.

Corneal Surgery Devices is a device which removes a circular disc of cornea and this is used by the surgeon to cut the donor cornea. It basically helps in transplant operation which removes all or only damaged parts of cornea and replace it with healthy donor tissue. The increasing in geriatric population has led the adoption of Corneal Surgery Devices across the forecast period. As the elderly population have problem associated with the eye problem. According to Statistics Netherlands’ population, in 2019 there was half the Dutch adult population was older than 50 years which will rise the denture market. So, there is nearly 14 million adults and 7 million people over 50s.

And the Dutch population is aging rapidly as there are 6.9 million of 13.7 million adults who are older than 50 years. That means one in every three adults are older than 50 years. Also, with the increasing technological advancements the adoption & demand for Corneal Surgery Devices is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high costs associated for the treatment is expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Corneal Surgery Devices Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing emphasis of the government on the organ donation policy, high prevalence of diabetes and availability of a number of treatment options. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing prevalence of diseases such as cataract, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma among others and high prevalence of eye diseases and vision impairment. would create lucrative growth prospects for the Corneal Surgery Devices market across North America region.

Major market player included in this report are:

CryoLife, Inc.

Exactech, Inc.

Kohler GmbH

Lifeline Scientific

AbbVie Inc.

Medtronic

Organogenesis Inc.

Alabama Eye Bank

Alcon

Florida Lions Eye Bank

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Device Type:

Diagnostic and Corneal Surgery Devices

Vision Care

By Transplantation:

Deep Anterior Lamellar and Penetrating Keratoplasty

Synthetic Corneas

By Procedures:

Pre-Operative Examination

Penetrating Keratoplasty

Lamellar Keratoplasty

By End User:

Ophthalmic Clinics

Hospitals

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Corneal Surgery Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

