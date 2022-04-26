Vector Network Analyzer Market Statistics 2022 | Phenomenal Growth Opportunities, and Forecast till 2030

vector network analyzer market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, and product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the vector network analyzer market by region.

The global vector network analyzer market has generated revenue of USD 358.52 million in 2017 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 457.77 million by 2023, with a 3.74% CAGR.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market vector network analyzer.

Vector Network Analyzer (VNA), also known as protocol analyzer, is used for testing and verifying component designs and specifications. R&D engineers, component designers, system integrators, and product manufacturers use VNA to verify and ensure the performance of electronic products before sending it to the consumer market. The global vector network analyzer market is growing due to the development in network infrastructure, emergence of IoT and BYOD in corporates, and high adoption of VNAs in Education. However, high implementation costs are going to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The market has been segmented based on frequency type, application, and region.

By frequency type, the market is broadly classified into 0-26.5 GHz, 26.5-40 GHz, 40-50 GHz, 50-67 GHz, and 67-110 GHZ. The 40-50 GHz segment is expected to lead the global vector analyzer market during the forecast period. 40-50 GHz vector analyzer are used in various industries, such as automotive for component testing and automotive infotainment device manufacturing and testing, and 2D & 3D RF simulation, and in the healthcare industry for portable medical device testing and in the electronic manufacturing industry. The 67-110 GHZ segment is expected to have the highest CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period.

The global vector network analyzer market has been divided, by application, into IT and telecommunications, transportation, automotive, electronic manufacturing, aerospace & defense, education, medical, and agriculture. The IT & telecommunication segment is expected to be gain high market share during the forecast period. The electronic manufacturing segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Testing of various electronic devices in industries and laboratories for high and low frequencies is the key factor driving the growth of vector network analyzers in the electronic manufacturing industry.

Key Players

The key players in the global vector network analyzer market are Anritsu Corporation (Japan), Transcom Instruments Co., Ltd. (China), OMICRON Lab (Austria), National Instrument Corporation (US), Copper Mountain Technologies (US), Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany), AWT Global LLC (US), GS Instrument Co. Ltd. (Korea), Keysight Technologies Inc. (US), HUBER+SUHNER (Switzerland), and Chengdu Tianda Instrument Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)

Global Vector Network Analyzer Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2023

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the entertainment robots market

> To provide insights into factors affecting market growth

> To analyze the entertainment robots market based on Porter’s Five Forces analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main regions and their countries?North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of product, and end user.

> To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and research and development in the vector network analyzer market

Key Findings

> The global vector network analyzer market is expected to reach USD 457.77 million by 2023.

> The 40-50GHz frequency type segment led the market in 2017 with a value of USD 131.20 million; it is expected to register a CAGR of 3.81% during the forecast period. The 67-110 GHZ segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.76%.

> By application, the IT & telecommunication segment has lead the market in 2017 and has generated highest market value of USD 90.31 million in 2017 and is also expected to register a CAGR of 4.43% during the review period. The electronic manufacturing segment is projected to be the fastest-growing at the highest CAGR of 6.23%

> The market in North America is projected to be the largest during the assessment period, followed by Asia-Pacific.

Regional and Country-Level Analysis of the Vector Network Analyzer Market, Estimation and Forecast

The market in North America is expected to be the highest market share during the forecast period. The high revenue can be attributed to the high adoption rate of VNAs in automotive and electronics industries for real-time component testing, device testing and measurement of scattering parameters, and increase in adoption of BYOD and IoT in various industries in the US. In Canada, product innovation in terms of wireless, RF, and microwave sensing technologies for measurement of insertion/loss gain is driving the growth of the vector network analyzer market. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 4.99% during the forecast period. Adoption of VNA in IT & telecom industry to perform component testing for smartphones and tablets, and high demand for VNAs in electronics manufacturing industry for RF circuit design Testing are some of the major factors driving the vector network analyzer market in Asia-Pacific region

Target Audience

> Educational Institutes

> Semiconductor Manufacturers

> Aerospace and Defense Equipment Vendors

> Medical Device Manufacturers

> Automotive Equipment Manufacturers

> Electronic Manufacturing Companies

> Government Agencies

> Agricultural Equipment Manufacturers

IT and Telecommunication Providers

The report on the global vector network analyzer market also covers the following country-level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

o Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

