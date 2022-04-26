H1N1 Vaccination Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2022-2030

Global H1N1 (swine flu) Vaccination Market Size study, By Treatment Type (Influenza, Meningococcal, Cervical Cancer, Pneumococcal, Hepatitis, Measles, Mumps, Rubella), By Route of Administration (Hospitals, Clinics, Research and Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Research and Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global H1N1 (swine flu) Vaccination Market is valued approximately USD 1.89 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.20% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The H1N1 virus is a term used for an infectious disease that is exhibits symptoms such as red-watery eyes, high fever, body aches, persistent cough, and headache. The infection is known to have a negative impact on the prevailing chronic illnesses, like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), pneumonia, and bronchitis, and can be deadly in several cases. H1N1 vaccines are introduced as a preventive measure that is administered by the means of intranasal and intradermal procedures to present active immunization against the virus. The rising number of government subsidies for vaccine manufacturing, growing prevalence of epidemic H1N1 infection, increasing public-private partnerships for the supply of H1N1 vaccines are the major factors that may surge the market demand around the world.

Additionally, a rising number of research and development activities, as well as increasing levels of respiratory diseases and immune-deficient disorders are further stimulating the market growth globally. For instance, in February 2020, Abbott India announced the introduction of an inactive vaccine in India against four strains of the influenza virus. Thereby, an increasing number of product launches propels the market demand. However, high costs & lengthy manufacturing processes impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the shift from egg-based to cell-based manufacturing is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global H1N1 (swine flu) Vaccination market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing expenditure of healthcare facilities, coupled with the increasing number of research and development activities.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rising number of infected populations, as well as growing awareness regarding the availability of the H1N1 vaccines, would create lucrative growth prospects for the H1N1 (swine flu) Vaccination market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

AstraZeneca

Novavax, Inc.

Zydus Cadila.

Panacea Biotec Ltd.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Green Cross Corp.

Abbott, Pfizer Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation.

Cipla Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Treatment Type

Influenza

Meningococcal

Cervical Cancer

Pneumococcal

Hepatitis

Measles

Mumps

Rubella

By Route of Administration

Hospitals

Clinics

Research and Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By End User

Intranasal

Conjugate

Attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Intramuscular Vaccines

Toxoid

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global H1N1 (swine flu) Vaccination Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Companies Mentioned

