Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market 2022-2030 : Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue and Product Demand

Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Size study, By Drug Class (Levodopa/carbidopa, Dopamine Receptor Agonists, MAO-Inhibitors, COMT-inhibitors, Anticholinergics, Other Drugs), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retailer Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Patient Care Setting (Hospitals, Clinics), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2030

Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market is valued approximately USD $$ Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Parkinson’s disease is a disorder of the central nervous system that damage the nerve cell in the brain, which causes dopamine levels to drop, and affects movement, often including tremors, rigidity, bradykinesia, and postural volatility as its common symptoms. The rising prevalence of Parkinson’s disease, the growing geriatric population, coupled with the increasing government funding for research and development activities are the primary factors that may surge the market demand across the globe.

For instance, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation, in the United States, in 2020, approximately one million people are suffering from Parkinson’s disease (PD) that is more than the total number of populations which is diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, and Lou Gehrig’s disease (or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), and the amount is projected to reach 1.2 million individuals by the end of 2030. However, the availability of alternative treatments impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, patent expiry of branded drugs and a strong drug pipeline are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and increasing prevalence of the disorder. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rising number of research and development activities, as well as supportive government policies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Parkinson’s Disease Treatment market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Impax Laboratories LLC

AbbVie Inc.

Bausch Health.

Lundbeck

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Drug Class

Levodopa/carbidopa

Dopamine Receptor Agonists

MAO-Inhibitors

COMT-inhibitors

Anticholinergics

Other Drugs

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retailer Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Patient Care Setting

Hospitals

Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

