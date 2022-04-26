Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market 2021-2030 : Key Major Challenges, Drivers, Growth Opportunities Analysis

Global Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market Size study, By Treatment Modality (Cell-based {Chondrocyte Transplantation, Stem Cells, Growth Factors}. Non-cell-based {Tissue Scaffolds, Cell-free Composites}), By Application (Hyaline Cartilage, Fibrocartilage), By Application Site (Knee, Hip, Ankle and Foot, Other Application Sites, By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Clinics), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2030

Global Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market is valued approximately USD 787 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.30% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Cartilage repair or cartilage regeneration is a treatment for the joint that are healthy but have damaged cartilage due to the injury-causing impaired function and pain. Articular cartilage injuries happen because of the obliteration of the cartilage such as traumatic injury, direct blow, and progressive degeneration. The growing incidence of bone and joint disorders, such as Osteoarthritis (OA) or arthritis, increasing obese and geriatric population, availability of research funding and investments, coupled with the technological development and advancements of innovative treatment approaches are the chief factors that may surge the market demand around the world. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were nearly 64 million US adults have several varieties of arthritis, a figure that is anticipated to rise 78 million by the year 2040.

Also, it is expected to be above 100 types of arthritis, osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common type of arthritis, which is affecting 32.5 million US adults. Thereby, the rising prevalence of bone and joint disorders will propel the market demand in the impending years. However, the high cost of cartilage repair surgeries and several limitations of cartilage-based stem cell products impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, an increasing number of technological advancements is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases, increasing research investments in the US and Canada, and the presence of major market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the high burden of osteoarthritis, as well as the growing occurrence of sports injuries, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Orthocell Ltd.

Braun Melsungen Ag

Arthrex, Inc.

DePuy Synthes Company

Smith & Nephew plc

Zimmer Biomet Company

Conmed Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Regrow Biosciences Pvt. Ltd.

Vericel Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Treatment Modality:

Cell-based

Chondrocyte Transplantation

Stem Cells

Growth Factors

Non-cell-based

Tissue Scaffolds

Cell-free Composites

By Application:

Hyaline Cartilage

Fibrocartilage

By Application Site:

Knee

Hip

Ankle and Foot

Other Application Sites

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

