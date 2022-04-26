Genotyping Assay Market : Business overview, Upcoming Trends and Top Company Analysis Forecast 2022-2030

Global Genotyping Assay Market Size study, By Product & Service (Reagents & Kits, Genotyping Services, Instruments, Bioinformatics), By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Microarrays, Sequencing, Capillary Electrophoresis, MALDI-TOF, Other Technologies), By Application (Pharmacogenomics, Diagnostic & Personalized Medicine, Agricultural Biotechnology, Animal Genetics, Other Applications), By End User (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostic and Research Laboratories, Academic Institutes, Other End Users), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Genotyping Assay Market is valued approximately USD 17.56 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.0% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Genotyping is the method of determining the DNA sequence at a particular location within a gene. Genotyping assay helps in determining the genetic variances by comparing the DNA sequence with an alternative sample or a reference sequence. Genotyping assay acts a vital role as it aids in analyzing population genomics, agricultural traits, disease association, and microorganisms. This process can be performed by utilizing MALDI-TOF, electrophoresis, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and microarray. The rising significance of genotyping in drug development, increasing awareness on personalized medicine, technological developments, and reducing costs for DNA sequencing, and the growing importance of sequencing projects are the primary factors that are accelerating the market growth.

In addition, growing demand for bioinformatics solutions in data analysis, and rising incidences of genetic diseases such as congenital adrenal hyperplasia, albinism, down syndrome, and many others are further factors that are projected to surge the market demand across the globe. As per the Down’s syndrome Education (DSE) International, the incidences of Down’s syndrome ranges from 1 in 400 to 1 in 1,500 babies born in various countries. It also stated that nearly 220,000 babies every year are born with Down’s syndrome. However, the high cost of equipment used in genotyping and data management in genotyping research impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, growing application areas of genotyping and rising demand for genome analysis in plant and animal livestock are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Genotyping Assay Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the availability of advanced healthcare facilities, increasing spending in R&D activities, and the presence of the leading market players. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing prevalence of genetic disorders, as well as increasing private and public investments in genotyping and sequencing research & development, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Genotyping Assay Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina Inc.

QIAGEN Company

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare Company

Fluidigm Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Service:

Reagents & Kits

Genotyping Services

Instruments

Bioinformatics

By Technology:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Microarrays

Sequencing

Capillary Electrophoresis

MALDI-TOF

Other Technologies

By Application:

Pharmacogenomics

Diagnostic & Personalized Medicine

Agricultural Biotechnology

Animal Genetics

Other Applications

By End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic and Research Laboratories

Academic Institutes

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Genotyping Assay Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

