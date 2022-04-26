Genotyping Assay Market : Business overview, Upcoming Trends and Top Company Analysis Forecast 2022-2030

Global Genotyping Assay Market Size study, By Product & Service (Reagents & Kits, Genotyping Services, Instruments, Bioinformatics), By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Microarrays, Sequencing, Capillary Electrophoresis, MALDI-TOF, Other Technologies), By Application (Pharmacogenomics, Diagnostic & Personalized Medicine, Agricultural Biotechnology, Animal Genetics, Other Applications), By End User (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostic and Research Laboratories, Academic Institutes, Other End Users), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028
Global Genotyping Assay Market is valued approximately USD 17.56 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.0% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/genotyping-assay-market/QI037
Genotyping is the method of determining the DNA sequence at a particular location within a gene. Genotyping assay helps in determining the genetic variances by comparing the DNA sequence with an alternative sample or a reference sequence. Genotyping assay acts a vital role as it aids in analyzing population genomics, agricultural traits, disease association, and microorganisms. This process can be performed by utilizing MALDI-TOF, electrophoresis, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and microarray. The rising significance of genotyping in drug development, increasing awareness on personalized medicine, technological developments, and reducing costs for DNA sequencing, and the growing importance of sequencing projects are the primary factors that are accelerating the market growth.
In addition, growing demand for bioinformatics solutions in data analysis, and rising incidences of genetic diseases such as congenital adrenal hyperplasia, albinism, down syndrome, and many others are further factors that are projected to surge the market demand across the globe. As per the Down’s syndrome Education (DSE) International, the incidences of Down’s syndrome ranges from 1 in 400 to 1 in 1,500 babies born in various countries. It also stated that nearly 220,000 babies every year are born with Down’s syndrome. However, the high cost of equipment used in genotyping and data management in genotyping research impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, growing application areas of genotyping and rising demand for genome analysis in plant and animal livestock are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the global Genotyping Assay Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the availability of advanced healthcare facilities, increasing spending in R&D activities, and the presence of the leading market players. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing prevalence of genetic disorders, as well as increasing private and public investments in genotyping and sequencing research & development, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Genotyping Assay Market across the Asia-Pacific region.
DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/genotyping-assay-market/QI037
Major market players included in this report are:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Illumina Inc.
QIAGEN Company
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Danaher Corporation
GE Healthcare Company
Fluidigm Corporation
PerkinElmer Inc.
Eurofins Scientific
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product & Service:
Reagents & Kits
Genotyping Services
Instruments
Bioinformatics
By Technology:
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Microarrays
Sequencing
Capillary Electrophoresis
MALDI-TOF
Other Technologies
By Application:
Pharmacogenomics
Diagnostic & Personalized Medicine
Agricultural Biotechnology
Animal Genetics
Other Applications
By End User:
Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
Diagnostic and Research Laboratories
Academic Institutes
Other End Users
Directly Purchase the Complete Global Genotyping Assay Market Research Report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/genotyping-assay-market/QI037
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Genotyping Assay Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Companies Mentioned
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Illumina Inc.
QIAGEN Company
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Danaher Corporation
GE Healthcare Company
Fluidigm Corporation
PerkinElmer Inc.
Eurofins Scientific
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/genotyping-assay-market/QI037
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
- Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
- The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
- The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
- Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
- The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
- It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
- A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
- the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
- The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
- The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
About Quadintel:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Quadintel:
Email: sales@quadintel.com
Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.quadintel.com/