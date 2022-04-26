Immunoprecipitation Market 2022-2030 : Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions and Top Key Players Analysis

Global Immunoprecipitation Market Size study, By Product (Kits, Reagents, Accessories), By Type (Individual protein immunoprecipitation (IP), Co-immunoprecipitation (co-IP), Chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP), RNA immunoprecipitation (RIP)), By End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2030

Global Immunoprecipitation Market is valued approximately USD 617.40 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.0% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Immunoprecipitation is a procedure of precipitating a protein antigen out of solution by the usage of an antibody that is particularly linked with the specific protein. It is a method that is performed for detection and antigen purification. It isolates a precise antigen from a mixture by using several antibodies that are immobilized to a solid support such as magnetic particles or agarose resin. The increasing number of research activities in the life sciences segment, the growing need to detect antigens related to autoimmune diseases, and growing awareness for personalized therapeutics are the primary factors that augment the market growth across the globe. In addition, rising technolog

ical developments in immunoprecipitation techniques coupled with increasing strategic movements like mergers & acquisitions, strengthening portfolio, geographical expansion, etc. by the leading players are also surging the market demand in the impending years. For instance, in 2018, Abbkine launched its Agarose/Magnetic beads Conjugated Tag Antibodies, which enables a quick and simple tagged protein immunoprecipitation procedure.

Also, in 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. introduced its new bioprocess design center in Shanghai for connecting and partnering with biologic developers to design optimal bioprocessing solutions. However, the presence of alternative technologies, along with the rising quality concerns over research antibodies impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, increasing focus on biomarker discovery and rising investments in R&D activities are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Immunoprecipitation Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high adoption of immunoprecipitation procedures, increasing investment by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and the presence of the leading market players. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing awareness about personalized therapeutics, as well as rising investments by governments and industries, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Immunoprecipitation Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abcam PLC

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Merck KGaA

GenScript Biotech Corporation

BioLegend GmbH

Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Geno Technology Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Kits

Reagents

Accessories

By Type

Individual Protein Immunoprecipitation (IP)

Co-Immunoprecipitation (Co-IP)

Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (Chip)

RNA Immunoprecipitation (RIP)

By End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Immunoprecipitation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

