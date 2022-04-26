Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology/INAAT Market 2022-2030 Size, Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue

Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology/INAAT Market Size study, By Product (Assay, Kits and Reagents, Systems), By Type (Transcription-mediated amplification (TMA), Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP), Strand Displacement Amplification (SDA), Helicase-dependent amplification (HDA), Nucleic acid sequence-based amplification (NASBA), Other Technologies), By Application (Infectious Disease Diagnosis, Blood Screening, Other Applications), By End-User (Hospital, Reference Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes, Other end user), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028
Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology/INAAT Market is valued approximately USD 2.11 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.0% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Isothermal nucleic acid amplification technologies are highly used in the field of recombinant DNA and molecular biology techniques. These methods help in identifying and studying a small number of nucleic acids. Isothermal nucleic acid amplification technologies are gaining huge traction among various verticals such as academic and research institutes, reference laboratories, hospitals, and many others. The increasing incidences of infectious diseases and the emergence of novel pathogens, the growing need for quick diagnosis and rapid treatment, rising awareness for blood transfusion and donations, and cost-benefits of INAAT are the primary factors that may surge the market demand. In addition, the introduction of the new products, coupled with the increasing investment in the R&D activities are the further factors that may accelerate the market growth around the world. For instance, in April 2019, QuantaBio introduced the company’s new freeze-dried lyophilized single-reaction reagent, Qscriptlyo 1-step, which is extremely sensitive and reproducible RT-qPCR. The reagent contains thermo-stable polymerase.
Also, in October 2019, Hologic introduced Aptima BV and Aptima CV/TV Molecular Assays in the European market. These CE-marked assays offer a precise and objective technique for identifying vaginitis, a common and complex health issue that affects millions of women each year. However, threatening opposition from PCR technologies and a lack of awareness about new diagnostics technologies impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, technology optimization and development in the emerging economies are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology/INAAT Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing number of genome-based drug development activities and availability of technologically advanced diagnostics and blood screening techniques in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rising adoption of the cutting-edge diagnostic technologies (including INAAT) for clinical and research applications, as well as the rising prevalence of the infectious disease burden, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology/INAAT Market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Becton, Dickinson & Company
Hologic, Inc.
Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.
Quidel Corporation
Tecan Trading AG
Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
GE Healthcare Company
Illumina, Inc.
New England Biolabs, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Assay, Kits and Reagents
Systems
By Type:
Transcription-mediated amplification (TMA)
Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP)
Strand Displacement Amplification (SDA)
Helicase-dependent amplification (HDA)
Nucleic acid sequence-based amplification (NASBA)
Other Technologies
By Application:
Infectious Disease Diagnosis
Blood Screening
Other Applications
By End-User:
Hospital
Reference Laboratories
Academic and Research Institutes
Other end user
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology/INAAT Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
- Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
- The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
- The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
- Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
- The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
- It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
- A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
- the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
- The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
- The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
