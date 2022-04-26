Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology/INAAT Market 2022-2030 Size, Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue

Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology/INAAT Market Size study, By Product (Assay, Kits and Reagents, Systems), By Type (Transcription-mediated amplification (TMA), Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP), Strand Displacement Amplification (SDA), Helicase-dependent amplification (HDA), Nucleic acid sequence-based amplification (NASBA), Other Technologies), By Application (Infectious Disease Diagnosis, Blood Screening, Other Applications), By End-User (Hospital, Reference Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes, Other end user), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology/INAAT Market is valued approximately USD 2.11 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.0% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/isothermal-nucleic-acid-amplification-technologyinaat-market/QI037

Isothermal nucleic acid amplification technologies are highly used in the field of recombinant DNA and molecular biology techniques. These methods help in identifying and studying a small number of nucleic acids. Isothermal nucleic acid amplification technologies are gaining huge traction among various verticals such as academic and research institutes, reference laboratories, hospitals, and many others. The increasing incidences of infectious diseases and the emergence of novel pathogens, the growing need for quick diagnosis and rapid treatment, rising awareness for blood transfusion and donations, and cost-benefits of INAAT are the primary factors that may surge the market demand. In addition, the introduction of the new products, coupled with the increasing investment in the R&D activities are the further factors that may accelerate the market growth around the world. For instance, in April 2019, QuantaBio introduced the company’s new freeze-dried lyophilized single-reaction reagent, Qscriptlyo 1-step, which is extremely sensitive and reproducible RT-qPCR. The reagent contains thermo-stable polymerase.

Also, in October 2019, Hologic introduced Aptima BV and Aptima CV/TV Molecular Assays in the European market. These CE-marked assays offer a precise and objective technique for identifying vaginitis, a common and complex health issue that affects millions of women each year. However, threatening opposition from PCR technologies and a lack of awareness about new diagnostics technologies impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, technology optimization and development in the emerging economies are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology/INAAT Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing number of genome-based drug development activities and availability of technologically advanced diagnostics and blood screening techniques in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rising adoption of the cutting-edge diagnostic technologies (including INAAT) for clinical and research applications, as well as the rising prevalence of the infectious disease burden, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology/INAAT Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/isothermal-nucleic-acid-amplification-technologyinaat-market/QI037

Major market players included in this report are:

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Hologic, Inc.

Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.

Quidel Corporation

Tecan Trading AG

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

GE Healthcare Company

Illumina, Inc.

New England Biolabs, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Assay, Kits and Reagents

Systems

By Type:

Transcription-mediated amplification (TMA)

Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP)

Strand Displacement Amplification (SDA)

Helicase-dependent amplification (HDA)

Nucleic acid sequence-based amplification (NASBA)

Other Technologies

By Application:

Infectious Disease Diagnosis

Blood Screening

Other Applications

Directly Purchase the Complete Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology/INAAT Market Research Report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/isothermal-nucleic-acid-amplification-technologyinaat-market/QI037

By End-User:

Hospital

Reference Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Other end user

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology/INAAT Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Companies Mentioned

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Hologic, Inc.

Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.

Quidel Corporation

Tecan Trading AG

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

GE Healthcare Company

Illumina, Inc.

New England Biolabs, Inc.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/isothermal-nucleic-acid-amplification-technologyinaat-market/QI037

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/