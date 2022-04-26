Metagenomic Sequencing Market | By Solution Type, By Application Type, By Industry Type, By Brand, By Region and Forecast 2022-2030

Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market Size study, By Product & Service (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments, Services, Analysis & Data Interpretation Solutions), By Workflow (Sample Processing & Library Preparation, Sequencing, Data Processing & Analysis), By Technology (Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing, 16S Rrna Sequencing, Metatranscriptomics, Whole-Genome Sequencing & De Novo Assembly), By Application (Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Soil Microbiome Applications, Industrial Applications, Ecological And Environmental Applications, Veterinary Applications, Other Applications), And Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market is valued approximately USD 1.17 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.0% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/metagenomic-sequencing-market/QI037

Metagenomics is the study in which the DNA of the specified host microorganism is extracted and matched directly from the microorganism. The technique has led to the introduction of vital developments in microbial evolution, ecology, and diversity. The growing applications of metagenomics across various fields, reducing prices of sequencing, coupled with the increasing number of initiatives and funding by the government & private bodies for large-scale sequencing projects are the primary factors that may surge the market demand across the globe. For instance, in November 2019, the “”Million Microbiome of Humans Project”” (MMHP) was launched during the 14th International Conference on Genomics (ICG-14). In this project scientists from multiple nations like Denmark, China, Sweden, Latvia, France, and many others work together in microbial metagenomic research. This objective of this analyzes and sequences one million microbial samples from mouth, skin, reproductive tract, intestines, and further organs in the upcoming 3-5 years to outline a microbiome map of the human body and build the biggest database of the human microbiome.

Also, in 2019, QIAGEN entered into a partnership with various organizations in the UK for supporting and setting up the company’s global genomics campus in Manchester (UK). The aim of establishing this new Genomic Health Innovation Campus is to introduce innovation in translational sciences, life sciences, and the molecular diagnostics field. However, storage of sequencing data and shortage of skilled professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the increasing availability of cloud computing for data management and development of the emerging economies is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Metagenomic Sequencing Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high penetration of metagenomic diagnostics in the region, adoption of NGS-based metagenomics technologies, and presence of the leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising investments by the government and private bodies, as well as growing awareness for the metagenomics sequencing services, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Metagenomic Sequencing Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/metagenomic-sequencing-market/QI037

Major market players included in this report are:

Macrogen Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

QIAGEN N.V. Company

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

BGI Group

Novogene Corporation

Zymo Research Corporation

NuGEN Technologies, Inc

DNAStar, Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Service:

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Services

Analysis & Data Interpretation Solutions

By Workflow:

Sample Processing & Library Preparation

Sequencing

Data Processing & Analysis

By Technology:

Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing

16S rRNA Sequencing

Metatranscriptomics

Whole-genome Sequencing & De Novo Assembly

By Application:

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Soil Microbiome Applications

Industrial applications

Ecological and Environmental Applications

Veterinary Applications

Other Applications

Directly Purchase the Complete Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market Research Report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/metagenomic-sequencing-market/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Inves

tors

Companies Mentioned

Macrogen Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

QIAGEN N.V. Company

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

BGI Group

Novogene Corporation

Zymo Research Corporation

NuGEN Technologies, Inc

DNAStar, Inc

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/metagenomic-sequencing-market/QI037

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/