Metagenomic Sequencing Market | By Solution Type, By Application Type, By Industry Type, By Brand, By Region and Forecast 2022-2030

Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market Size study, By Product & Service (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments, Services, Analysis & Data Interpretation Solutions), By Workflow (Sample Processing & Library Preparation, Sequencing, Data Processing & Analysis), By Technology (Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing, 16S Rrna Sequencing, Metatranscriptomics, Whole-Genome Sequencing & De Novo Assembly), By Application (Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Soil Microbiome Applications, Industrial Applications, Ecological And Environmental Applications, Veterinary Applications, Other Applications), And Regional Forecasts 2022-2028
Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market is valued approximately USD 1.17 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.0% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Metagenomics is the study in which the DNA of the specified host microorganism is extracted and matched directly from the microorganism. The technique has led to the introduction of vital developments in microbial evolution, ecology, and diversity. The growing applications of metagenomics across various fields, reducing prices of sequencing, coupled with the increasing number of initiatives and funding by the government & private bodies for large-scale sequencing projects are the primary factors that may surge the market demand across the globe. For instance, in November 2019, the “”Million Microbiome of Humans Project”” (MMHP) was launched during the 14th International Conference on Genomics (ICG-14). In this project scientists from multiple nations like Denmark, China, Sweden, Latvia, France, and many others work together in microbial metagenomic research. This objective of this analyzes and sequences one million microbial samples from mouth, skin, reproductive tract, intestines, and further organs in the upcoming 3-5 years to outline a microbiome map of the human body and build the biggest database of the human microbiome.
Also, in 2019, QIAGEN entered into a partnership with various organizations in the UK for supporting and setting up the company’s global genomics campus in Manchester (UK). The aim of establishing this new Genomic Health Innovation Campus is to introduce innovation in translational sciences, life sciences, and the molecular diagnostics field. However, storage of sequencing data and shortage of skilled professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the increasing availability of cloud computing for data management and development of the emerging economies is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the global Metagenomic Sequencing Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high penetration of metagenomic diagnostics in the region, adoption of NGS-based metagenomics technologies, and presence of the leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising investments by the government and private bodies, as well as growing awareness for the metagenomics sequencing services, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Metagenomic Sequencing Market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Macrogen Inc.
Illumina, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
QIAGEN N.V. Company
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
BGI Group
Novogene Corporation
Zymo Research Corporation
NuGEN Technologies, Inc
DNAStar, Inc
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product & Service:
Reagents & Consumables
Instruments
Services
Analysis & Data Interpretation Solutions
By Workflow:
Sample Processing & Library Preparation
Sequencing
Data Processing & Analysis
By Technology:
Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing
16S rRNA Sequencing
Metatranscriptomics
Whole-genome Sequencing & De Novo Assembly
By Application:
Drug Discovery
Clinical Diagnostics
Soil Microbiome Applications
Industrial applications
Ecological and Environmental Applications
Veterinary Applications
Other Applications
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Inves
tors
Companies Mentioned
