Aircraft Tugs Market Industry Insights and Major Players 2021-2030

COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Aircraft Tugs Market.

Increase in air transportation across the world and growing need to replace aging equipment are the major factors driving the growth in Global Aircraft Tugs Market. However, aircraft tugs are operation specific, they are designed to perform specific tasks, therefore they cannot be used for another operations which is expected to hamper the market growth.

The Airport Tugs are mainly support vehicles which are used at the airports to push the airplane or aircraft backward away from the airport gateway. Generally, some of the aircrafts on the ground are unable to move in reverse direction without the use of the several aircraft tugs which provide ground support to airplanes across the world. In case, the airplane is required to shift to another place on the airport ground, then it will not be cost effective to start the engine. So, tugs will perform that job more efficiently both as safety perspective as well as a cost standpoint. The aircraft tugs have numerous applications and these tugs play an important role in the ground support services since they move immovable equipment. Moreover, growing trend of environment friendly tugs is expected to drive the global market in the near future.

The regional analysis of Aircraft Tugs market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Aircraft Tugs market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Aircraft Tugs market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Aircraft Tugs. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Aircraft Tugs over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Aircraft Tugs market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading Market players mainly include-

TUG Technologies Corporation

LEKTRO

Flyer Truck

AIRTUG

Goldhofer

TLD Products

Eagletug

Global Ground Equipment

Volk

Harlan Global Manufacturing

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

> Electric Aircraft Tug <4,000 lbs

> Electric Aircraft Tug <6,000 lbs

> Electric Aircraft Tug <8,000 lbs

> Gas Aircraft Tug <8,000 lbs

> Electric Aircraft Tug <16,000 lbs

> Gas Aircraft Tug <16,000 lbs

> Gas Aircraft Tug (Dual Nose Wheel Aircraft) <16,000 lbs

> Other

By Application:

> Single Piston Aircraft

> Twin Engine Aircraft

> Turboprops and Light Jets

> Midsize Jets

> Long Range Jets

> Very Long-Range Jets

> Helicopter

> Other

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Aircraft Tugs in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

