Ammunition Market 2022 to 2030 Qualitative and Quantitative Assessment by Industry Analysis |General Dynamics Corporation (US), Olin Corporation (US)

United State: Ammunition Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Ammunition Market by region.

Ammunition Market is valued approximately USD 25 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.73% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Ammunition is the material fired, dropped, scattered and detonated from any type of weapon. These are shot to create a drastic effect on the target and are both expendable weapons and the component parts of other weapons. The increasing instances of cross-border conflicts has led the adoption of Ammunition across the forecast period. Geopolitical tensions, territorial conflicts and acts of terrorism across the globe have increased the demand for ammunition for artillery storage for warfare. Also, public safety services and law enforcement agencies frequently encounter hostile situation where they are forced to use firearms this is expected to fuel the demand for Ammunitions.

The regional analysis of global Ammunition market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising number of terrorist attacks in the Asian region and increasing spending of emerging economies of the region on defense operations. Also, the major countries in the region like China and India have increased defense budgets and supporting the production of advanced ammunition for military. Further, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Northrop Grumman (Orbital ATK Inc.) (US)

General Dynamics Corporation (US)

Olin Corporation (US)

BAE Systems (UK)

Nammo AS (Norway)

RUAG (RUAG Ammotec) (Switzerland)

Nexter (France)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (US)

Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

Federal Premium Ammunition

Hornady Manufacturing

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Defence

Military

Homeland Security

Civil & Commercial

Sporting

Hunting

Self-defence

Others

By Calibre:

Small

5.56mm

7.62mm

12.7mm

14.5mm

Medium

20mm

25mm

30mm

40mm

Large

60mm

81mm

120mm

122mm

155mm

Others

Others

By Product:

Bullets

Aerial Bombs

Grenades

Artillery Shells

Mortars

Others

By Component:

Fuze & Primer

Propellant

Base

Projectile and Warhead

Others

By Guidance:

Guided

Non-guided

By Lethality:

Lethal

Less- lethal

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Ammunition Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

