Advanced Combat Helmet Market size worth $1.86 billion, Globally, by 2030 at 7.9% CAGR: Verified Report Ocean

United State: Advanced Combat Helmet Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Advanced Combat Helmet Market by region.

Advanced Combat Helmet (ACH) Market is valued approximately at USD 1.86 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 7.9 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Advanced Combat Helmet are helmets with ballistic features and impact protection, communication devices, night vision devices, nuclear, biological & chemical defense equipment and other features. it also contains improved 4-point retention and pad suspension system. Further, growing need of governments and defense agencies to provide better standards of soldier safety and combat tactical advantage in the face of growing global security threats such as terrorist attacks, border insurgencies, and internal conflicts has led to the adoption of Advanced Combat Helmet across the forecast period. For Instance: The defense sector is heavily adopting advanced combat helmets in order to protect their soldiers and law enforcement officers from head injuries caused from gunshots, IED explosions, and shrapnel.

The regional analysis of global Advanced Combat Helmet market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. The U.S. is estimated to hold the top market volume with more than 60% of the overall revenue of North America market for advanced combat helmet for the year 2016.

The research and development efforts undertaken by manufacturers in the U.S. are continuously focusing on the safety of the soldiers and law enforcement officers during any combat operations. It is allowing players to manufacture lightweight and increasingly tactile helmets. Mexico is predicted to grow at an exceptionally fast pace in North America as the country is increasingly focusing on strengthening its military and defense forces with better technologies in general.

Owing to these facts, the market for advanced combat helmet in North America is estimated to propel over the forecast period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increase in investments in the defense sector and law enforcement agencies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Advanced Combat Helmet market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ArmorSource LLC

BAE Systems

Gentex Corporation

Morgan Advanced Material PLC

Revision Military

Ceradyne Inc.

MKU Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

Point Blank Enterprises Inc.

DuPont.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Military & Defence

Law Enforcement Agencies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Advanced Combat Helmet Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

