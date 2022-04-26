Seismic Survey Market size worth $ 7.9Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 4.24% CAGR: Verified Report Ocean

United State: Seismic Survey Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Seismic Survey Market by region.

Seismic Survey Market is valued approximately USD 7.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.24% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The main driving factors for the growth of the seismic survey market are the demand for seismic technology in brownfield projects and the use of seismic technology in shale gas exploration. The reduction in investments and budgets for exploration and production (E&P) due to the crash of oil prices would be a restraint for the seismic survey market. The market for data processing and interpretation is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. The demand for data processing and interpretation is increasing as oil & gas companies utilize these software services to explore new hydrocarbon fields.

The advances in technology are useful to operators and oil & gas service companies during the exploration of mature oilfields. Oil & gas companies are currently investing in fields that have already been explored with the help of data processing and interpretation. Thus, the demand for data processing and interpretation increases as oil & gas companies begin exploring brownfields projects. The multi-client study on Global Seismic Survey markets provides in-depth research and analysis into Seismic Survey industry trends, new market dynamics and technological insights. The research work assists transformation of client businesses through a comprehensive analysis on Seismic Survey industry.

The regional analysis of global Seismic Survey market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The African market is the fastest-growing seismic survey market leading/significant region across the world. There are untapped reserves of oil & gas in Africa. Oil & gas companies are investing in economical reserves due to the slump in oil prices.

The demand for seismic surveys is expected to grow as unconventional reserves are explored. Most of the oil production in Africa takes place in Nigeria, Egypt, Angola, and Algeria. Africa is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2016-2026. Factors such as favorable government infrastructure policy and growth in the service sector in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Seabird Exploration, PLC

Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS)

Tomlinson Geophysical Services, Inc. (TGS)-Norwegian Petroleum Exploration Consultants (NOPEC) Geophysical Company

Compagnie Generale De Geophysique, S.A

Agile Seismic, LLC

New Resolution Geophysics (NRG)

Ion Geophysical Corporation

Geokinetics

Schlumberger Limited-Westerngeco

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Data Acquisition

Data Processing & Interpretation

By Technology:

2D

3D

4D

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Seismic Survey Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

