Taiwan reports 6,295 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 6,295 local COVID cases on Tuesday (April 26).

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 44 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 856.

Local cases

The local cases reported include 3,066 males and 3,229 females ranging in age from under five to their 90s, with their dates of onset ranging from April 1-25. Among Tuesday's cases, 3,104 were asymptomatic.

New Taipei City reported the largest number of cases with 2,076, followed by 1,302 in Taipei City, 1,159 in Taoyuan City, 409 in Keelung City, 263 in Taichung City, 212 in Hualien County, 182 in Kaohsiung City, 126 in Yilan county, 99 in Hsinchu County, 90 in Tainan City, 85 in Changhua County, 71 in Pingtung County, 63 Hsinchu City, 38 Taitung County, 30 Miaoli County, 28 Chiayi County, 27 Yunlin County, 17 Nantou County, nine in Kinmen County, five in Chiayi City, three in Penghu County, and one in Lienchiang County.