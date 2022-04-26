Taiwan to account for 66% of contract chipmaking in 2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Contract chipmakers in Taiwan are forecasted to increase global market share by revenue to 66% this year, a report from TrendForce said on Monday (April 25).

Taiwanese contract chipmakers are expected to increase their share of the contract business by 2%, up from 64% in 2021, the research firm said. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is forecasted to grow its market share to 56% this year up from 53% last year, while United Microelectronics Corp. will maintain its 7% share.

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics and other South Korean chipmakers are expected to lose 1% of market share this year to fall to 17%. Chinese chipmakers, led by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., are expected to increase their market share by one point up to 8%, according to TrendForce.

TrendForce noted that 8-inch and 12-inch foundries are currently dominated by 24 fabs in Taiwan, followed by those in China, South Korea, and the United States. Taiwan is also in the process of building six new chip plants, followed by four in China, and three in the U.S.

Looking ahead, due to Taiwanese foundries having global expansion plans in China, the U.S., Japan, and Singapore, in addition to other competitors expanding production, Taiwan’s market share of foundry capacity is expected to drop slightly in 2025. By that year, the country is forecasted to control 44% of global foundry capacity and around 58% capacity for advanced processes (16nm and below).