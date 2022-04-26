Hypodermic Needles Market Size, Share Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future

Hypodermic needles are hollow, cylindrical needles with a puncture point at the pointed tip, which are attached to hypodermic syringes. These needles are used to inject solutions through subcutaneous, intravenous, and intramuscular modes for rapid uptake of substances (insulin, vaccines, and others) that are not readily absorbed in the body. These needles are also used to extract body fluids for diagnosis.

Increase in incidence of needle stick injuries, implementation of stringent compliance for using safety needles, and surge in demand for injectable drugs & vaccines drive the market. In addition, rise in incidence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, especially diabetes supplement the market growth. However, availability of alternative modes of drug delivery, unawareness regarding safety syringes, and high cost of hypodermic needles hamper the market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27019

Furthermore, the untapped emerging economies present lucrative opportunities for the market. The global hypodermic needles market accounted for $2,396 million in 2015, and is anticipated to reach $3,842 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2016 to 2022

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Get a Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27019

The global hypodermic needles market is segmented based on product type, applications, end user, and geography both in terms of both value and volume. Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into safety and non-safety hypodermic needles. The safety hypodermic needles segment is further classified based on type and mode of activation. Based on type, safety hypodermic needles are divided into retractable and non-retractable needles. Based on the mode of activation, safety hypodermic needles are classified into active and passive hypodermic needles.

The safety hypodermic needle holds the largest market share, owing to the technological advancements (retractable & passive needles and others), prevention of needle-stick injuries and safety mechanisms embedded in these needles. Based on application, this market is categorized into drug delivery, vaccination, and blood specimen collection. The drug delivery application was the highest revenue contributor in 2015, while the vaccination segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate. The growth for this segment is due to the high birth rates and awareness regarding vaccination throughout the world.

Geographically, this market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in the hypodermic needles market in 2015, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the higher buying power and stringent regulations that favor the utilization of hypodermic needles in this region. There is also increased awareness regarding the risk of cross infection (such as Hepatitis, HIV, and AIDS) and needle stick injuries in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, owing to the improvement in healthcare facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions.

Product development is the key strategy adopted by market players. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the global hypodermic needles market.

Get a Request Sample Report:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27019

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global hypodermic needles market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents quantitative analysis of the market for the period of 2014-2022 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on product type assists in understanding the trends in the industry.

Key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Safety Hypodermic Needles, by Type

Retractable

Non-retractable

Safety Hypodermic Needles, by Mode of Activation

Active Hypodermic Needles

Passive Hypodermic Needles

Non-Safety Hypodermic Needles

By Application

Drug Delivery

Vaccination

Blood Specimen Collection

By End User

Hospitals

Diabetic Patients

Family Practices

Psychiatrics

Others

Request full Report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27019

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Venezuela

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Colombia

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Catalent, Inc.

Connecticut Hypodermics, Inc.

EXELINT International Co.

MedPro Safety Products, Inc.

Medtronic plc,

Retractable Technologies, Inc.

Smiths Group plc,

Terumo Medical Corporation.

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Albert David

DeRoyal

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Limited

Hi-Tech Syringes

International Medsurg Connection

Medline Industries, Inc

Nipro Medical Corporation

Unilife Corporation

Vita Needle Company

Vygon

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27019

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com