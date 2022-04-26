Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Share Latest s, Demand and Forecast 2021-2030

Liquid biopsies are non-invasive blood tests that detect tumor DNA & RNA fragments and circulating tumor cells (CTCs), which are released into the blood from the primary tumors and metastatic sites. It is a minimally invasive technology for the detection of molecular biomarkers, excluding expensive or invasive procedures. The global liquid biopsy market accounted for $634 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $3,805 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 28.9% from 2017 to 2023.

Liquid biopsy is a simple and precise alternative to surgical biopsies, which allows physicians & surgeons to detect & treat cancer at an early stage and acquire tumor information through blood samples. These biopsies are particularly significant as they help the physician to understand the molecular changes and dynamics of cancer. Moreover, cancer recurrence is expected to be understood through well-timed liquid biopsies.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27020

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Get a Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27020

Surge in prevalence of cancer, advantages of liquid biopsy over solid tumor biopsy, rise in awareness about minimally invasive procedures, and favorable government initiatives supplement the market growth. However, alternatives to liquid biopsies and unclear reimbursement & regulation scenario impede the growth. Furthermore, increase in pre-screening programs for cancer detection provide lucrative opportunity for the market players.

The liquid biopsy market is segmented based on product & service, cancer type, circulating biomarker, end user, and geography. Based on product & service, it is divided into reagents, instruments, and services. On the basis cancer type, it is classified into lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer, and other cancer. According to circulating biomarkers, it is categorized into circulating tumor cell, extracellular vesicle, circulating tumor DNA [ctDNA], and other biomarkers. On the basis of end user, it is classified into hospital & laboratory and government & research centers. Geographically, it is analyzed based on four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Biocept, Inc.

Qiagen

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Myriad Genetics

Janssen Diagnostics, LLC.

Trovagene Inc.

Guardant Health Inc.

GRAIL

MDX Health SA

Get a Request Sample Report:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27020

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global liquid biopsy market and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on cancer types assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key market players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Liquid Biopsy Market Key Segments:

By Product & Service

Reagents

Instruments

Services

By Cancer Type

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Liver Cancer

Other Cancers

By Circulating Biomarker

Circulating Tumor Cells

Extracellular Vesicles

Circulating Tumor DNA [CtDNA]

Other Biomarkers

By End User

Hospitals & Laboratories

Government & Academic Research Centers

Request full Report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27020

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft

Horizon Discovery

Illumina, Inc.

Cynvenio

Diagnologix

Exosome Sciences

CyoTrack

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27020

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com