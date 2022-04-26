Medical Electrodes Market Size, Share Covering, Growth, s and Upcoming Opportunities

Medical electrodes transfer the energy of ionic currents in the body into electrical currents that can be amplified, studied, and used for diagnosis of the patient’s medical condition. The make of the medical electrode comprises of lead, metal, and electrode conducting plate. These devices are combined with monitoring systems to provide diagnosis and continuous monitoring of patients suffering from various diseases and disorders.

The global medical electrodes market generated $1,054 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $1,328 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

This market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increase in application of medical electrodes in diverse clinical areas, use of nanotechnology for development of miniaturized electrodes, increase in focus on investment to encourage R&D coupled with support from government and private organization such as National Science Foundation (NSF), rise in focus on early diagnosis, rapidly aging population worldwide, and increase in burden of cardiology and neurological diseases. Although these factors propel the growth of the market, elements such as low biocompatibility of electrodes and lack of good signal while the patient moves can pose as a restrain to the medical electrodes market.

The medical electrodes market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, modality, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into surface and disposable electrodes. On the basis of application, medical electrodes market is segmented into cardiology, neurophysiology, electrosurgery, intraoperative monitoring (IOM), and sleep study. The cardiology medical electrodes market is further bifurcated into stress test ECG, neonatal ECG, long-term monitoring ECG, short-term monitoring EGG, and resting ECG.

Further, based on the modality, the market for medical electrodes is segmented into motor evoked potentials (MEPs), somatosensory evoked potentials (SSEPs), electrocardiography (ECG), electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG), brainstem auditory evoked potentials (BAEPs), and visual evoked potentials (VEPs). The market is analyzed based on four geographical regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The medical electrodes market is highly fragmented in nature with the presence of major brands as well as smaller players. The prominent players in the medical electrode market adopted product development (which included product launches and approvals) as their key strategy for expanding their share in the market and sustain the competitive environment. The major players in the medical electrodes market include CONMED, 3M Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic PLC, Natus Medical Incorporated, C. R. Bard, Inc., Dymedix, Ambu A/S, Cognionics Inc., and Cooper Surgical, Inc.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

MEDICAL ELECTRODES MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

By Product Type

Surface Electrodes

Needle Electrodes

By Application

Cardiology

Stress Test ECG

Neonatal ECG

Long-Term Monitoring ECG

Short-Term Monitoring EGG

Resting ECG

Neurophysiology

Electrosurgery

Intraoperative Monitoring (IOM)

Sleep Study

By Modality

Motor Evoked Potentials (MEPs)

Somatosensory Evoked Potentials (SSEPs)

Electrocardiography (ECG)

Electroencephalography (EEG)

Electromyography (EMG)

Brainstem Auditory Evoked Potentials (BAEPs)

Visual Evoked Potentials (VEPs)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Norway

Russia

Sweden

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

New Zealand

Taiwan

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Chile

Columbia

Egypt

Iran

Israel

Turkey

Venezuela

Rest of LAMEA

