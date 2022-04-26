Intraocular Lens Market Size, Share Prospects & Upcoming s and Opportunities Analyzed for Coming Years

Intraocular lenses (IOLs) are a type of ophthalmic implants, which are used in surgeries pertaining to eyes. IOLs are synthetic lenses implanted inside the eye that substitute the focusing power of a natural lenses, which are surgically removed. These are used to treat myopia, astigmatism, or cataracts.

The global intraocular lens market generated $3,306 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $4,973 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.0% during the study period. In terms of volume, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1%.

This is attributed to rise in geriatric population, increase in prevalence of cataract, and rise in initiatives taken by government to eliminate avoidable blindness. Moreover, rise in adoption of premium lens owing to their enhanced visual performance ensures reduced rates of astigmatism, thus supplementing the growth of the market. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenario for premium lens and postoperative complications such as refractive errors are expected to restrain the market growth.

The intraocular lens market is segmented based on type, material, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into monofocal and premium intraocular lens. The premium intraocular lens is sub-segmented into toric, multifocal, accommodating, and others (blue light filtering, phakic, and aspheric intraocular lens). By material, the market is categorized into polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), silicone, and hydrophobic acrylic. According to end user, it is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, ophthalmology clinics, and eye research institutes. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Prominent players adopted product development and product launches & approvals as their key developmental strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2016, Abott Medical Optics (now acquired by Johnson & Johnson) received FDA approval for the use of Tecnis Symfony Intraocular lenses for the treatment of cataract.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global intraocular lens market.

This study provides the competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Region- and country-wise analysis is provided to understand the market trends and dynamics.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Monofocal Intraocular Lens

Premium Intraocular Lens

Toric Intraocular Lens

Multifocal Intraocular Lens

Accommodating Intraocular Lens

Others

Blue Light Filtering Intraocular Lens

Phakic Intraocular Lens

Aspheric Intraocular Lens

By Material

Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA)

Silicone

Hydrophobic Acrylic

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Ophthalmology Clinics

Eye Research Institutes

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Norway

Russia

Sweden

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

New Zealand

Taiwan

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Chile

Columbia

Egypt

Iran

Israel

Turkey

Venezuela

Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

Alcon, Inc. (division of Novartis AG)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

EyeKon Medical, Inc.

HOYA GROUP

HumanOptics AG

Johnson & Johnson

Lenstec, Inc.

Rayner

STAAR Surgical

Valeant

Other players operating in the intraocular lens market include:

PhysIOL s.a.

Calhoun Vision Center

Oculentis GmBH

