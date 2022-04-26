Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Size, Share Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed

Next generation diabetic therapy and drug delivery systems are used to improve the adherence to insulin in diabetic patients to reduce the risk of complications related to sudden change in the blood sugar level. Oral & inhalable insulin painlessly manage the blood glucose level, and is expected to replace the injectable insulins. The use of advanced diabetic systems, such as insulin patches, CGM systems, and artificial pancreas is expected to maintain adherence to medication in diabetic patients and improve the quality of life of diabetic patients.

The global next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market was valued at $617 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $9,673 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 41.1% from 2016 to 2023.

The global next generation diabetes therapy and drug delivery market is segmented based on product type, demographic, indication, end user, and geography. Based on product type, it is classified into inhalable insulin, oral insulin, insulin patches, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, and artificial pancreas. Based on demographics, it is bifurcated into adult population (>14 years) and child population (?14 years). Based on indication, it is divided into type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. Based on end users, it is categorized into diagnostic/clinic, ICU, and home healthcare. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market growth is attributed to the rise in the number of diabetic patients globally and the increase in disposable income among these patients. The benefits of using these advanced devices over conventional products, such as painless mode of insulin delivery and improvement in adherence to medication, and rise in the healthcare expenditure are expected to increase the demand for these products, thus fueling the market growth. However, lack of awareness, cost restrains in the developing regions, and less variability in products are expected to hamper the growth.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2014 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The market estimations provided in this report are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

The global market is comprehensively analyzed with respect to product type, demographic, indication, end user, and geography.

In-depth analysis based on geography facilitates in analyzing the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted in the report to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic, Inc.

Sanofi

Novo Nordisk

MannKind Corporation

Enteris BioPharma

Dexcom, Inc.

Senseonics Holding, Inc.

Medtech

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Inhalable Insulin

Oral Insulin

Insulin Patches

CGM Systems

Artificial Pancreas

By Demographic

Adult Population (>14years)

Child Population (?14years)

By Indication

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

By End User

Diagnostics/Clinics

ICUs

Home Healthcare

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Republic of South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

The other players of the catheters market include (companies not profiled in the report):

Synertech

Zosano Pharma Corp.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Transdermal Specialties Inc.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

