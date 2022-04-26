miRNA Tools and Services Market Size, Share Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period

miRNA is a set of small, non-coding RNA molecules that regulate gene expression post transcription. These molecules have an impact on a wide range of biological functions such as cell cycle control, stem cell differentiation, immune modulation, viral replication, and metabolic control. As the aforementioned processes are involved in the pathology of various diseases, tests performed on miRNAs help in disease treatment. Moreover, miRNAs can be easily manipulated than proteins, thus making them more useful for clinical diagnostics and therapeutics applications.

The global miRNA tools and services market was valued at $146 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $620 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

It is expected to witness significant growth owing to the rise in incidence of cancer, auto-immune, and cardiovascular diseases. In addition, miRNA molecules possess specific properties, such as higher tissue and organ specificity; and ability to cross the blood-brain barrier easily, that make them a favorable option to be used as biomarkers for a variety of neurological diseases, thereby driving the market growth. However, quantification challenges and development of in-use techniques, such as microarray, hamper the market growth.

The global miRNA tools and services market is segmented on the basis of product, technique, end user, and geography. The miRNA tools and services market is bifurcated into research tools and services. Research tools market is further divided into reagents, kits, and consumables. On the other hand, the services market is classified into miRNA extraction services, quantification services, microarray services, sequencing services, functional studies services, and others.

Based on techniques, the market is segmented into extraction tools, qRT-PCR, NGS, microarray, functional analysis tools (such as miRNA mimetics, inhibitors, and target site blockers), and others (such as labeling, ISH, and northern blotting tools). The end-user market is divided into research & academic institutes; IVD, pharma, and biotech companies; and CROs. The market is analyzed across four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Prominent players have adopted product development (including product launches and approvals) as their key developmental strategy to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in April 2010, NanoString Technologies, Inc. launched a new assay kit for miRNA analysis, which includes the multiplexed assay for profiling the human miRNA transcriptome in a single tube. This assay kit facilitates in direct digital detection and counting of miRNAs without the use of PCR amplification.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, emerging estimations, and dynamics in the global miRNA tools and services market from 2014 to 2022.

Comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

It presents a detailed quantitative analysis and estimations to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Region- and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

miRNA Tools and Services Market Key Segments

By Product

Research Tools

Kits

Reagents

Other Consumables

Services

miRNA Extraction Services

Quantification Services

Microarray Services

Sequencing Services

Functional Studies Services

Others

By Technology

Extraction Tools

qRT-PCR

NGS

Microarray

Functional Analysis Tools

Others

By End User

Research & Academic Institutes

IVD, Pharma, and Biotech Companies

CROs

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Venezuela

Saudi Arabia

Republic of South Africa

Colombia

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

QIAGEN (Exiqon)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

GE Healthcare Dharmacon Inc.

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

New England Biolabs

Other players operating in the miRNA tools and services market include:

WaferGen Biosystems

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Quantabio

Miltenyi Biotec

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

