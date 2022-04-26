External Defibrillators Market Size, Share Outlook and Growth Stance Forecasted 2021-2030

External defibrillators are light weight and portable devices used to deliver therapeutic shock to a patient’s heart in life-threatening conditions such as ventricular fibrillation, cardiac arrhythmia, and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. These devices form a vital tool to deliver a rapid response to the victims of cardiac arrest. Large scale demand for the installation of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at public places to prevent fatal outcomes from SCA is the prime factor that drives the market growth.

The external defibrillator market was valued at $4,345 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $7,512 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2023.

Market Statistics:

In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

This is attributed to the growth in focus toward public access defibrillator (PAD) by the public & private organizations, along with the key players, which fuels the market growth. Other factors, such as rapid growth in geriatric population with elevated risk of targeted diseases, technological advancement for defibrillator devices, and increase in incidence of cardiovascular diseases drive the market growth. However, stringent regulations, increase in pricing pressure on players, and lack of awareness about sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) limit the market growth.

The global external defibrillators market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography. Based on product type, it is classified into manual external defibrillator, automated external defibrillator, and wearable external defibrillator. Automated external defibrillator is further bifurcated into semi-automated and fully automated defibrillators. Based on end user, it is categorized into hospitals, pre-hospitals, public access markets, alternative care market, and home. Geographically, the external defibrillator market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics in the global external defibrillator market.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Region- and country-wise market conditions are analyzed in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Manual External Defibrillator

Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

Semi-Automated External Defibrillator

Fully Automated Defibrillator

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCD)

By End User

Hospitals

Pre-Hospitals

Public Access Market

Alternate Care Market

Home

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Egypt

Israel

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Cardiac Science Corporation

Philips Healthcare

HeartSine Technologies LLC

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Mindray Medical International Limited

Defibtech, Llc

Physio-Control, Inc

GE Healthcare

Schiller Ag

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

