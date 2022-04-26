Hearing Care Devices Market Size, Share Assessment & Opportunity Forecast 2021-2030

Hearing care devices restore hearing function in patients suffering from hearing impairment. Some of these devices (mainly implants) could even restore hearing function in profoundly deaf individuals.

High incidence of hearing disorders, new technological advancements in hearing systems, growth in geriatric population, and increase in binaural fitting rate are expected to drive the global hearing care devices market. However, high cost of the devices and rise in drop-out rate of the patients are expected to impede the market growth. The growth opportunities in emerging countries of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The report segments the market based on product, type of hearing loss, end user, and region. Based on product, it is divided into hearing aids and hearing implants. Hearing aids are further bifurcated into analog- and digital hearing aids on the basis of technology. On the basis of type, these are classified into behind-the-ear (BTE) aids, in-the-ear aids, and receiver-in-the-ear (RITE), and canal hearing aids. On the basis of hearing loss, hearing care devices are bifurcated into sensorineural and conductive hearing loss. The end-user segment is categorized into hospitals & clinics, home settings, and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global hearing care devices market is highly competitive and is lucrative in nature. The key market players have adopted various developmental strategies, such as product launch and approval, strategic acquisitions, and mergers to strengthen their market position. A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, to enable the stakeholders capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis by product helps to understand the various types of devices used for the treatment of hearing loss.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided, which helps determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which elucidates the competitive outlook of the global market.

Hearing Care Devices Market key Segments:

By Product

Hearing Aids

By Type

Behind-the-Ear (BTE) Aids

In-the-Ear Aids

Receiver-in-the-Ear (RITE)

Canal Hearing Aids

By Technology

Analog Hearing Aids

Digital Hearing Aids

Hearing Implants

Cochlear Implants

Bone-Anchored Hearing Systems (BAHS)

Auditory Brainstem Implants

Middle Ear Implants

By Type of Hearing Loss

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Conductive Hearing Loss

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

The major companies profiled in the report include

American Hearing Aids

Amplifon

Cochlear Ltd.

GN Store Nord A/S

IntriCon Corporation

MED-EL

Sivantos Pte. Ltd.

Sonova

Starkey

WIDEX USA, INC.

William Demant Holding A/S

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

