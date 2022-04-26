Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2021-2030  

Blood pressure (BP) monitoring devices are used for the measurement three types of blood pressure: high, low, and blood pressure, which shows excessive or maladaptive fluctuations. Blood pressure is one of the main risk factors for chronic heart disease diseases and strokes, which are the leading cause of death around the world.

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market was valued at $1,981 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $2,926 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

This is due to the increase in importance of blood pressure monitoring devices in home care settings and emergence of advanced technologies. In addition, upsurge in geriatric population and sedentary lifestyle have fueled the demand for blood pressure monitoring devices. Moreover, the increase in obese population and improvement in awareness about the harmful effects of hypertension have fueled the market growth. However, lack of awareness about these devices in the low- and middle-income countries is use to hamper the market growth.

The blood pressure monitoring devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, and geography. Based on product type, the market is classified into aneroid BP monitors, digital BP monitors, blood pressure instrument accessories, and ambulatory BP monitors. Furthermore, on the basis of four geographical regions, it is categorized as North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Malaysia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Middle East, Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

Prominent players have adopted product development including product launches and approvals, as their key developmental strategy to expand their product portfolio. For instance, Omron healthcare was the first company to manufacture a wearable device called Project Zero Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor in April 2016. It was the first watch-sized sphygmomanometer that accurately measured blood pressure of the wearer. Moreover, reimbursement policies for blood pressure monitoring devices have fueled the demand for these products. For instance, Medicare offers reimbursement for ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) devices used for a patient receiving blood dialysis at home or suffering from white coat hypertension. The three codes covered by Medicare for ABPM devices are 93784, 93786, and 93790.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends, estimations and dynamics from 2014 to 2022 in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market to identify prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographic regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape of the market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Region- and country-wise blood pressure monitoring devices market conditions are comprehensively analyzed.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Key Segments:

By Product Type

Aneroid BP Monitors

Digital BP Monitors

Blood Pressure Instrument Accessories

Ambulatory BP Monitors

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Venezuela

Saudi Arabia

Republic of South Africa

Colombia

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

A&D Company, Limited

Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

General Electric Company

Halma plc

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Omron Corporation

Smith’s Group Plc

