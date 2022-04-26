Philippines Wound Care Market Size, Share Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period

Traditional wound care and advanced wound care products are used to treat acute and chronic wounds. Advanced wound care is emerging as a standard solution treat chronic wounds, which take substantial time to heal and are expensive to treat. Traditional wound care products are being increasingly substituted with advanced wound care products due to their efficiency and effectiveness to treat wounds by enabling faster healing. Increase in the number of surgical procedures and spiraling demand for technologically advanced surgical procedures such as minimally invasive surgeries and laparoscopic surgeries are the key driving factors of the market.

The Philippines wound care market size was valued at $41.83 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $64.52 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The growth of the market is attributed to the rapidly ageing population & favorable demographics; rise in incidence of diabetes, obesity, and chronic conditions; technological advancements to deal with complex wounds; and increase in awareness to reduce healthcare costs. However, reluctance in adoption of new technologies restrain the growth of the market. Increased focus towards advanced treatment protocols and significant unmet needs in wound care act as the growth opportunities for the market.

The Philippines wound care market is segmented based on product type, application, and end user. By product type, the market is categorized into advanced wound care, surgical wound care, and traditional/basic wound care. Advanced wound care is sub segmented into infection management, exudate management, active wound care, and therapy devices. Infection management is the leading segment, and is further classified into silver dressings, non-silver dressings, and collagens.

Exudate management is sub-segmented into hydrocolloid dressings, foam dressings, alginate dressings, and hydrogel dressings. Active wound care is further divided into skin substitutes and growth factors. Therapy devices is sub segmented into negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), oxygen & hyperbaric oxygen equipment, electromagnetic therapy devices, and others. Surgical wound is further categorized into sutures & staples, tissue adhesives, sealants, & glues, and anti-infective dressings. Tissue adhesives, sealants, & glues are further divided into fibrin-based sealants, collagen-based sealants, and synthetic adhesives/glues. Traditional/basic wound care are sub segmented into medical tapes, dressings, and cleansing agents.

Applications covered in the study include chronic wound care and acute wound care. Based on end user, the market is categorized into hospitals and community centers.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the advanced wound care market across major geographies and the estimated revenues generated during the forecast period.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations is provided to help the manufacturers of advanced wound care products to analyze the market.

The entire projections in the report are based on analysis of the current market trends and highlight the market potential for the period of 2016-2022, in terms of value.

The report conducts extensive analysis of the industry by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

The report also provides quantitative and qualitative market trends to help the stakeholders to understand the situations prevailing in the market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

Philippines Wound Care Market Key Segments:

By Product

Advanced wound care

Infection Management

Silver wound dressings

Non-silver wound dressings

Collagen dressings

Exudate Management

Hydrocolloid dressings

Foam dressings

Alginate dressings

Hydrogel dressings

Active Wound Care

Skin substitutes

Growth factors

Therapy Devices

Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT)

Oxygen & hyperbaric oxygen equipment

Electromagnetic therapy devices

Others

Surgical wound care

Sutures & Staples

Tissue Adhesives, Sealants, And Glues

Fibrin-Based Sealants

Collagen-Based Sealants

Synthetic Adhesives/Glues

Anti-Infective Dressings

Traditional/Basic wound care

Medical Tapes

Dressings

Cleansing Agents

By Application

Chronic wounds

Pressure Ulcers

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Arterial Ulcers

Acute wounds

Burns & Trauma

Surgical Wounds

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Community Health Service Centers

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

3M Company

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Coloplast A/S

Medtronic plc

Acelity L.P. Inc.

ConvaTec Healthcare B S.?.r.l.

M?lnlycke Health Care AB (A subsidiary of INVESTOR AB)

BSN Medical GmbH

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Mundi Pharma

Bbraun

Urgo Medical

Mebo China (Mebo International Group)

Lohmann & Rauscher

