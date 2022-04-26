Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share Covering Growth, and Upcoming Opportunities

Molecular diagnosis is a process of identifying a disease by studying molecules, such as proteins, DNA, and RNA, in a tissue or fluid. Molecular diagnostic tests are used to detect specific sequences in DNA or RNA including single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP), deletions, rearrangements, insertions, and others. These are cumulative techniques for analyzing biological markers at the molecular level, such as genome and proteome. This technique is used for the diagnosis of various infectious diseases, cancer, and other genetic disorders.

The global molecular diagnostics market was valued at $5,962 million in 2016, and is estimated to garner $10,557 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27036

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The major factors enhancing the growth of this market include growth in number of patients suffering from infectious diseases and cancer; increase in awareness and acceptance for personalized medicine; advancement in molecular diagnostics; and rise in the biomarker identification market. However, stringent regulatory requirements for the product approval restrains the market growth.

Get a Request Sample Report:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27036

The global molecular diagnostics market is segmented by type, technology, application, end user, and geography. Based on type, it is classified into instruments, reagents, and software & services. Based on technology, it is categorized into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), hybridization, DNA sequencing, microarray, isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology(INAAT), and others (electrophoresis, mass spectroscopy, and flow cytometry). Based on application, it is divided into infectious diseases, oncology, genetic testing, blood screening, and others (microbiology, neurological diseases, and cardiovascular diseases).

Based on end user, it is classified into hospitals, laboratories, and others (blood banks, home health agencies, and nursing homes). Geographically, it is analyzed based on four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America market accounted for significant share in the global market in 2016, owing to higher adoption rate for personalized medicine and increase in demand for technologically advanced molecular diagnostics for treating the patients suffering from different infectious diseases and cancer.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global molecular diagnostics market and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides quantitative analysis of the industry for the period of 2016-2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on the type, technology, application, and end user elucidate the prevailing opportunities in these segments.

Comprehensive analysis of geographical regions is provided to determine the latent regional opportunities.

The key players operating in the market are profiled and their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market. A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

Molecular Diagnostics Market Key Segments:

BY PRODUCT

Instruments

Reagents

Software & Services

BY TECHNOLOGY

Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR)

Hybridization

DNA Sequencing

Microarray

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Others (Electrophoresis, Mass spectroscopy, and Flow cytometry)

BY APPLICATION

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Genetic Testing

Microbiology

Blood Screening

Others (Microbiology, Neurological Diseases, and Cardiovascular Diseases)

BY END USER

Hospitals

Laboratories

Others (Blood Banks, Home Health Agencies, and Nursing Homes)

Request full Report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27036

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

BioMerieux SA

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cepheid (subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

Grifols

Hologic Corporation

Novartis AG

Qiagen N.V.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Roche Diagnostics

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN

(These players are not profiled in the report, but can be included on request)

Bayer Healthcare

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Dalko Diagnostics

Sysmex Corporation

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27036

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com