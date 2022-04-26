Orthopedic Implants Market Size, Share Report Examines Latest s and Key Drivers Supporting Growth

Orthopedic implants are medical devices that are used to replace or provide support to damaged bones or joints. These are fabricated using stainless steel and titanium alloys for strength, with plastic coating that acts as an artificial cartilage. These implants are applicable in orthopedic injuries, treatment of several types of arthritis, and fractures. Orthopedic implants also useful in the joint replacement surgery, which is performed to remove the damaged joint and replace it with a new joint, called prosthesis. The remarkable shift from traditional invasive procedures to minimal invasive surgeries has positively impacted the market growth.

Rise in prevalence of orthopedic injuries or diseases and the rapid growth in aging population globally drive the market. In addition, technological innovations in the orthopedic implants industry, acceptance for implantable medical devices, and improvement of healthcare infrastructure in the emerging countries further supplement the market growth.

However, high cost associated with procedures involving orthopedic implants treatment and stringent government policies hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the untapped emerging economies present lucrative opportunities for the market. The global orthopedic implants market accounted for $47,261 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach at $74,796 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2023.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The global orthopedic implants market is segmented based on product, biomaterial, and geography. Based on product, it is classified into reconstructive joint replacements, spinal implants, dental implants, trauma & craniomaxillofacial, orthobiologics, and others. The reconstructive joint replacements market is further divided into knee, hip, and extremities. Spinal implants are further categorized into spinal fusion devices, non-fusion devices/motion preservation devices, and invasive spinal bone stimulators. Dental implants are further bifurcated into root form dental implants and plate form dental implants. Trauma & Craniomaxillofacial are further categorized into screws, plates, staples, and others. Orthobiologics are further classified into allografts, bone graft substitutes, and cell-based matrices. Based on biomaterial, it is classified into metallic, ceramic, polymeric, and natural biomaterials.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the highest market share in the orthopedic implants market in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in R&D activities to develop innovative technologies in orthopedic implants. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, owing to the improvement in healthcare facilities, available disposable income, and rapid development in the economic conditions.

Product development is the key strategy adopted by market players. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the global orthopedic implants market.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global orthopedic implants market and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on product assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key market players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Reconstructive Joint Replacements

Knee Replacement Implants

Hip Replacement Implants

Extremities

Upper Extremity Reconstruction

Shoulder Implants

Elbow Implants

Hand Wrist Implants

Lower Extremity Reconstruction

Foot Implants

Ankle Implants

Spinal Implants

Spinal Fusion Devices

Thoracolumbar Devices

Cervical Fixation Devices

Interbody Fusion Devices

Non-fusion Devices/Motion Preservation Devices

Balloon Kyphoplasty Devices

Vertebroplasty Devices

Invasive Spinal Bone Stimulators

Dental Implants

Root Form Dental Implants

Plate Form Dental Implants

Trauma & Craniomaxillofacial

Screws

Plates

Staples

Others

Orthobiologics

Allografts

By Biomaterial

Metallic Biomaterials

Polymeric Biomaterials

Ceramic Biomaterials

Natural Biomaterials

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle east

Africa

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Aesculap Implant Systems

Medtronic plc.

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

The Orthopedic Implant Company

Smith and Nephew plc.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

BioTek Instruments, Inc.

Conmed Corporation

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Arthrex, Inc.

NuVasive, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc.

Synthes Holding AG

Arthrocare Corporation

Baxter International Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

