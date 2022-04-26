Coronary Stents Market Size, Share Growth, s and Forecast 2021-2030

Coronary stents are small expandable tubes that are used to treat narrowed or blocked coronary arteries and reduce chest pain (angina). Patients with coronary artery disease (CAD) are treated with these stents. These types of stents are also called as cardiac stents and consist of metallic mesh. These coronary stents are implanted in narrowed coronary artery during percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).

Increase in incidence of CAD, emergence of innovative coronary stents, and improved clinical outcomes due to stenting drive the market growth. In addition, rise in incidence of chronic & lifestyle diseases, especially diabetes and obesity, and improved insurance & reimbursement supplement the market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27040

However, availability of alternative methods for coronary heart disease treatment and high cost of treatment-associated coronary stents hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the untapped emerging countries present lucrative opportunities for the market. The global coronary stents market accounted for $4,806 million in 2015, and is anticipated to reach at $9,003 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Get a Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27040

The global coronary stents market is segmented based on product, biomaterial, end user, and geography. Based on product, it is classified into drug-eluting stent, bare-metal stent, and bio-absorbable vascular stent. On the basis of biomaterial, it is categorized into metallic, polymeric, and natural biomaterial. Metallic stents are further classified to cobalt chromium (CoCr), platinum chromium (Pt-Cr), stainless steel, and nickel titanium. Based on end user, it is divided into hospital & clinic and ambulatory surgical centers.

Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in the coronary stents market in 2015, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for advanced healthcare services in emerging countries (India and China). In addition, with the withdrawal of Johnson & Johnson’s stents business in 2011, the market players from China and other Asia-Pacific countries have got an opportunity to accelerate in the global market. However, LAMEA is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, owing to the improvement in healthcare facilities, available disposable income, and rapid development in economic conditions.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

Product development is the key strategy adopted by the market players. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the global coronary stents market.

Get a Request Sample Report:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27040

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global coronary stents market and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets from 2014 to 2022.

The report presents quantitative analysis of the market to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on product type assists in understanding the trends in the industry.

Key market players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Coronary Stents Market Key Segments:

By Product

Drug-Eluting Stent

Bare-Metal Stent

Bio-absorbable Vascular Stent

By Biomaterial

Metallic

Cobalt Chromium (CoCr)

Platinum Chromium (Pt-Cr)

Stainless Steel

Nickel Titanium

Polymeric Biomaterial

Natural Biomaterial

By End User

Hospital & Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Request full Report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27040

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Microport Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic plc.

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

Stentys SA

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Vascular Concepts Limited

Translumina GmbH

REVA Medical, Inc.

Elixir Medical Corporation

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27040

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com