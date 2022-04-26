Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Size, Share Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period 2021-2030

A blood gas test measures the amount of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the blood. It is also used to determine the pH and acidic content of the blood. The test is commonly known as a blood gas analysis or arterial blood gas (ABG) test. Imbalances in the oxygen, carbon dioxide, and pH levels of your blood indicate the presence of certain medical conditions. These products are used in emergency departments for the diagnosis of various diseases including kidney failure, heart failure, uncontrolled diabetes, hemorrhage, chemical poisoning, a drug overdose, shock, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD).

The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market was valued at $1,427 million in 2016, and is estimated to garner $2,104 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27041

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The major factors that enhance the market growth are growth in number of patients being treated in ICUs, NICUs, and emergency departments; rise in patients suffering from chronic diseases; and increase in number of product approvals. However, complexity involved in interpretation of data acts as a restraining factor for the market growth.

Get a Request Sample Report:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27041

The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market is segmented by type, product/brand, end user, and geography. Based on type, it is classified into analyzers/instruments and consumables. Analyzers/instruments is further sub segmented into product type and modality. Based on product type, it is categorized into blood gas analyzers, electrolyte analyzers, and combined analyzers. Based on modality, it is divided into laboratory, benchtop, and portable.

By product/brand, it is classified into i-Stat, ePOC, GEM Premier, ABL Flex, Cobas, RAPID Series, and other blood gas analyzer. Based on end user, it is categorized into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers(ASC), and others. Geographically, it is analyzed on the basis of four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America market accounted for significant share in the global market in 2016, owing to growth in number of patients admitted in the ICUs, NICUs, and emergency department.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on the type, product/brand, and end user elucidate the prevailing opportunities in these segments.

Comprehensive analysis of geographical regions is provided to determine the latent regional opportunities.

The key players operating and their strategies in the market are profiled to determine the competitive outlook of the market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Key Segments:

BY TYPE

Analyzers/Instruments

Product Type

Blood Gas Analyzers

Electrolyte Analyzers

Combined Analyzers

Modality

Portable

Benchtop

Laboratory

Consumables

BY PRODUCT/BRAND

i-Stat (Abbott Laboratories)

ePOC (Alere, Inc.)

GEM Premier (Instrumentation Laboratory)

ABL Flex (Radiometer)

Cobas (Roche Diagnostics)

RAPID Series (Siemens Healthineers)

Others

BY END USER

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers(ASC)

Others

Request full Report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27041

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Radiometer Medical Aps (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

Instrumentation Laboratory (A Werfen Company)

Siemens AG

Roche Diagnostics Limited

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Nova Biomedical

OPTI Medical Systems, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Idexx Laboratories, Inc.)

ERBA Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH

Medica Corporation

Alere, Inc.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN

(These players are not profiled in the report, but can be included on request)

Samsung Medison

Edan Instruments

Convergent Technologies

Dalko Diagnostics

Afford Medical Technologies

Accurex Biomedical Pvt. Ltd.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27041

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com