Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Size, Share Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2021-2030

Medical aesthetic devices are used to treat and enhance the aesthetic appearance of a person by treatment of various conditions, such as skin laxity, excessive fat, cellulite, scars, moles, wrinkles, unwanted hair, liver spots, spider veins, and skin discoloration. Aesthetic medicine comprises surgical and non-surgical procedures, and a combination of both can be used to enhance the physical appearance of an individual. In addition, deformities caused due to accidents, trauma, and other congenital disorders are rectified by use of aesthetic devices (particularly implants)

The global medical aesthetic devices market was valued at $9,235 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $17,992 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2017 to 2023.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27044

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The market is driven by high demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive reconstruction surgeries, technological advancements, growth in incidence of congenital face and tooth deformities, and increase in awareness about aesthetic appearance. However, high treatment cost, low reimbursements, and risk of malfunctions linked to implants hamper the market growth. Growth opportunities that are expected to lead to market expansion comprise growth of medical tourism, increase in preference for a better quality of life, and adoption of aesthetic procedures to enhance physical appearance.

Get a Request Sample Report:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27044

The report segments the market based on product, application, end user, and region. The product category includes devices and aesthetic implants. Medical aesthetic devices are applicable in both surgical as well as non-surgical cosmetic procedures in hospitals & clinics and medical spas & beauty centers. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis and comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions from 2016 to 2023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Analysis based on product type assists in understanding the various types of devices used during a cosmetic procedure.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand competitive outlook of the global market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT

Devices

Aesthetic Lasers

Ablative Lasers

Non-ablative Lasers

Skin Tightening & Body Contouring Devices

Liposuction Devices

Skin Tightening Devices

Cellulite Reduction devices

Aesthetic Implants

Dental Implants

Root Form Dental Implants

Plate Form Dental Implants

Breast Implants

Saline Filled

Silicone Gel Filled

Facial Implants

Other Implants

BY APPLICATION

Surgical

Face & Head

Brow Lift

Ear Surgery

Eyelid Surgery

Facelift

Facial Bone Contouring

Facial Fat Grafting

Neck Lift

Hair Transplantation

Rhinoplasty

Breast

Breast Augmentation

Breast Lift

Body & Extremities

Abdominoplasty

Buttock Augmentation

Buttock Lift

Liposuction

Lower Body Lift

Penile Enlargement

Thigh Lift

Upper Arm Lift

Upper Body Lift

Labiaplasty

Vaginal Rejuvenation

Non-surgical

BY END USER

Hospitals & Clinics

Medical Spas & Beauty Centers

Request full Report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27044

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Colombia

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Allergan PLC

Solta Medical Inc. (a division of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.)

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Cynosure Inc. (a division of Hologic, Inc.)

Lumenis Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Alma Lasers Ltd. (acquired by Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd.)

GC Aesthetics plc

Sientra Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc. (formerly DENTSPLY International Inc.)

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Institut Straumann AG

3M Company

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27044

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com