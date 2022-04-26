Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Size, Share Covering Growth, s and Upcoming Opportunities

Dental implants & prosthetics are commonly used during tooth replacement procedures. Most commonly, a dental implant consists of a titanium-based cylinder, which replaces the root of a missing tooth. Moreover, the additional parts (prosthetics), such as crown/cap is placed over this implant to ensure complete retention of the lost tooth. The global dental implants and prosthetics market was valued at $7,031 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $12,743 million by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 8.8% from 2017 to 2023.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Increase in incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, demand for cosmetic dentistry, growth in dental tourism in emerging markets, and rise in prevalence of edentulism (complete tooth loss) drive the market growth. However, high cost of dental implants and limited reimbursement for cosmetic dental procedures restrain the market growth. The growth opportunities in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the market based on product, material, and geography. Based on product, it is bifurcated into dental implants and dental prosthetics. Dental implants are expected to made out of metals, polymers, ceramics, and biomaterials. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

The major companies profiled in the report include Institut Straumann AG, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., 3M Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Avinent Implant System, S.L., CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Osstem Implant Co., Ltd., and Bicon, LLC.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis by product elucidates the various types of nanomedicines used for the treatment of chronic disorders.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided, which helps to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT

Dental Implants

Root-form Dental Implants

Plate-form Dental Implants

Dental Prosthetics

Crowns

Bridges

3-Unit Bridges

4-Unit Bridges

Maryland Bridges

Cantilever Bridges

Dentures

Complete Dentures

Partial Dentures

Abutments

Temporary Abutments

Definitive Abutments

Veneers

Inlays & Onlays

BY MATERIAL

Metals

Polymers

Ceramics

Biomaterials

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Norway

Russia

Sweden

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

New Zealand

Taiwan

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Chile

Columbia

Egypt

Iran

Israel

Turkey

Venezuela

Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

