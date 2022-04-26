DNA Sequencing Market Size, Share Insight & Future Assessment for the Period 2021-2030

DNA sequencing is a molecular technique, which help to determine the nucleotide sequence of DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid), which is the most fundamental level of knowledge of a gene or genome. The global DNA sequencing market accounted for $5,156 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach $18,284 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 19.6% from 2017 to 2023.

DNA sequencing has revolutionized molecular biology and genomics research. The knowledge of DNA sequences of genes and other parts of the genome of organisms has become essential for life-science research and is also in applied fields, such as forensics, cancer diagnostics, and others. Through this method, billions of DNA strands could be sequenced efficiently. DNA sequencing has made it possible to conveniently sequence whole genomes and analyze various DNA-protein interactions. This technique allows the researcher to focus, study, and interpret deep sequence target regions. They are utilized through varied interventions, such as oncology, biomarker studies, drug discovery, understanding reproductive health, and personalized genomics.

Technological advancements in sequencing equipment, surge in applications of DNA sequencing, and increase in genome mapping programs drive the global DNA sequencing market. In addition, rise in awareness pertaining to DNA sequencing and increase in investment in research, development, and innovation supplement the market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals, ethical & legal limitation related to DNA sequencing, and standardization concerns in sequencing procedures impede the market growth. Furthermore, use of cloud computing as a potential data management service and the untapped emerging countries offer lucrative opportunities for the market players.

The DNA sequencing market is segmented based on product, application, technology, end user, and geography. Based on product, it is categorized into consumable, instrument, and service. The consumables segment occupied dominant share in 2016, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that they are widely used throughout the sample preparation process and other pre-requisite steps of DNA sequencing.

Based on application, it is bifurcated into biomarkers & cancer, diagnostics, reproductive health, personalized medicine, forensics, and other applications. The biomarkers & cancer application was the highest revenue contributor in 2016, while the personalized medicine segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate. The growth for this segment is due to increase in investment in R&D globally and surge in awareness about DNA sequencing applications in precision medicine. Based on technology, the DNA sequencing technology market is classified into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, sequencing by ligation, pyrosequencing, single molecule real-time sequencing, chain termination sequencing, and nanopore sequencing technologies. The sequencing by synthesis technology segment accounted for the highest share in 2016, and is estimated to continue this trend throughout the study period as this technology allows both short and long insert paired end reads for high resolution genome sequencing, structural variation detection, sequence assembly, and others.

Geographically, this market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the highest market share in the DNA sequencing market in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the higher buying power, availability, and applications that favor the utilization of DNA sequencing. There is also an increase in agreements and collaborations between different market players and health centers to promote and utilize DNA sequencing in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, owing to the improvement in R&D facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions.

Product development is the key strategy adopted by market players. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the global DNA sequencing market.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Siemens AG

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

ZS Genetics, Inc.

Beckman Coulter (Fullerton, CA)

454 Life Sciences Corporation (Roche Holding AG)

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories.

LI-COR, Inc.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global DNA sequencing market and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on product assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key market players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Consumable

Instrument

Service

By Application

Diagnostics

Biomarkers and Cancer

Reproductive Health

Personalized Medicine

Forensics

Other Applications

By Technology

Sequencing by Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Sequencing by Ligation

Pyrosequencing

Single Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

Chain Termination Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

By End User

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Eurofins Scientific

Gatc Biotech AG

Macrogen, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

DNASTAR, Inc.

Biomatters Ltd.

New England Biolabs, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

