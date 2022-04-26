Impact Modifier Market Size, Share, Demand, Outlook and Growth Stance Forecasted 2021-2030 | Addivant, Akdeniz Kimya, Arkema Group

Global Impact Modifier Market Size study, by Product Type (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Acrylic Impact Modifiers (AIM), Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA), Methacrylate-Butadiene- Styrene (MBS), Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), Chlorinated Polyethylene (CPE), Other Types) by Application (PVC, Nylon, PBT, Engineering Plastic) by End Use Industries (Packaging, Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2030

Global Impact Modifier Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2030.

Impact Modifiers are substances that increase the durability of moulded or extruded plastics, especially those that need to be constantly subjected to impact forces like cold weather. Impact modifiers are added to plastic compounded materials to improve the durability and toughness of a variety of plastic resins. Growing packaging industry and rising automotive sector are key drivers for the growth of Impact Modifier market.

For instance, according to global database management company Statista- as of 2020, global production of thermoplastics was estimated at 370 million metric tons, also the global production of thermoplastics would reach to 445.25 million metric tons by 2025. Annual production volumes are estimated to continue rise to approximately 590 million metric tons by the year 2050. Also, with rising infrastructure developments in emerging economies, the adoption & demand for Impact Modifier is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, negative impact of pandemic restrictions on end use industries and high cost of impact modifiers impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Impact Modifier Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing construction industry and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing infrastructure development in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Impact Modifier Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Addivant

Akdeniz Kimya

Arkema Group

Evonik Industries AG

Kaneka Americas Holding Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Plastics Color Corporation

Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co. Ltd

The Dow Chemical Company

Clariant

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Acrylic Impact Modifiers (AIM)

Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA)

Methacrylate-Butadiene- Styrene (MBS)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Chlorinated Polyethylene (CPE)

Other Types

By Application:

PVC

Nylon

PBT

Engineering Plastic

By End Use Industries:

Packaging

Construction

Consumer Goods

Automotive

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Impact Modifier Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

