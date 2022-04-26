Technical Films Market Size, Share, Prospects and Upcoming Trends 2021-2030 | The Mondi Group Plc, Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG, Klockner Pentaplast Group

Global Technical Films Market Size study, by Film Type (Stretch Film, Shrink Film, Barrier Film, Conductive Film, Safety & Security Film, Anti-Fog Film, Other Technical Films) By Material (Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyamide (PA), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH), Polyurethane (PU), Aluminium, Polycarbonate (PC), Others) By Thickness Type (Up To 25 Microns, 25-50 Microns, 50-100 Microns, 100-150 Microns, Above 150 Microns) By End Use Industries (Food & Beverage, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Chemical, Agriculture, Building & Construction, Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronic, Automobile, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Technical Films Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Technical films are used as packaging solution for a wide variety of products and applications including in the packaging, construction, and electronics industries. They are also used for protecting highly sensitive products and for surface functionalization. Growing food & beverages industry and rising automotive sector are key drivers for the growth of Technical Films market. For instance, according to Plant based Food Association (PBFA) – as of 2020, the sales of plant-based food products in U.S. have increased to USD 7 billion from sales of over USD 5.5 billion in the year 2019. Overall, in 2020, 57 percent of all U.S. households purchased plant-based foods (approximately 71 million households), as compared to 53 percent households in 2019. The value of plant-based meat in 2020 crossed USD 1.4 billion in 2020, with sales growing 45 percent, up from USD 962 million in the year 2019.

Also, in September 2020, SABIC, a public company based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has launched a sustainable packaging solution for frozen food. The solution is based on mono TF-BOPE film structure which has thickness of only 20 micrometers. Also, with the increasing demand from end use industries and growing packaged food industry in emerging economies, the adoption & demand for Technical Films is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations over use of plastic and lower demand generation owing to pandemic impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Technical Films Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand from food and beverages sector in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing packaged food industry and increasing penetration of leading manufacturer in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Technical Films Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

The Mondi Group Plc

Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG

Klockner Pentaplast Group

Selenis Portugal S.A.

Polifilm GmbH

Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd

Vizelpas

Bioplast

HYPAC Packaging Pte Ltd

Perlen Packaging AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Film Type:

Stretch Film

Shrink Film

Barrier Film

Conductive Film

Safety & Security Film

Anti-Fog Film

Other Technical Films

By Material:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyamide (PA)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Polyurethane (PU)

Aluminium

Polycarbonate (PC)

Others

By Thickness Type:

Up to 25 microns

25-50 microns

50-100 microns

100-150 microns

above 150 microns

By End Use Industries:

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Chemical

Agriculture

Building & Construction

Pharmaceutical

Electrical & Electronic

Automobile

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Technical Films Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

