Transportation Composites Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, 2021-2030 | Hexcel Corporation (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Global Transportation Composites Market Size study, by Material Type (Glass Fiber, Natural Fiber, Carbon Fiber Composite, Aramid Fiber) By Resin (Thermoset, Thermoplastic) By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Agriculture, Threshers) By Application (Interior, Exterior, Underbody, Chassis, Powertrain, Engine Components) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2030
Global Transportation Composites Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2030.
Composite transportation materials have the ability to deliver performance and meet the demands of efficiency. Transportation components utilizing thermoset composites offer: Lighter weight to increase fuel efficiency. composites like fiberglass and carbon fiber are engineered to reduce overall vehicle weight, leading to greater fuel savings, or extending EV ranges. Growing automotive industry and rising research & development activities by leading market players are key drivers for the growth of Transportation Composites market.
For instance, according to International Energy Agency: IEA- Electric car sales reached a record 3 million in 2020, up 40% from 2019 (Approx. 2.15 million units). Overall global electric car1 stock reached 10 million in 2020, with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) accounting for two-thirds of the world’s electric car fleet. The largest increase in 2020 occurred in Europe, where registrations more than doubled to 1.4 million. China followed with 1.2 million registrations (5.7% sales share), and the United States remained third at 295 000 (2% sales share).
Also, with the increasing demand for EVs and growing application of composite materials in automobile industry, the adoption & demand for Transportation Composites is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high manufacturing and processing cost of Transportation Composites impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Transportation Composites Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing automobile industry and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing automotive industry in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Transportation Composites Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Hexcel Corporation (US),
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan),
Owens Corning (US),
Toray Industries Inc. (Japan),
Teijin Limited (Japan),
Solvay S.A. (Belgium),
Jushi Group Co. Ltd. (China),
SGL Group (Germany),
Gurit Holding AG (Switzerland),
Euro composites
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material Type:
Glass Fiber
Natural Fiber
Carbon Fiber Composite
Aramid Fiber
By Resin:
Thermoset
Thermoplastic
By Vehicle Type:
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Agriculture
Threshers
By Application:
Interior
Exterior
Underbody
Chassis
Powertrain
Engine Components
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Transportation Composites Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
