Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Size, Share : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2021-2030 | DowDuPont,Owens Corning Insulating Systems,

Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market Size study, by Product Type (Liquid, Spray, Rigid Foam) by Application (Acoustic, Thermal, Hybrid) by End Use Industries (Building & Construction, Transport, Consumer Appliances, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2030

Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2030.

Polyisocyanurate insulation refers to a rigid, closed cell foam board-based insulation. Closed cell foam is consist of uniform cells that are closed together to form required shape. These closed cells are pressed together, to block air and moisture from getting inside the foam. It is most widely used as a continuous insulation for roofs and walls, and as a protective roof cover board. Growing construction industry and high R-value (Resistivity to heat) offered by polyisocyanurate are key drivers for the growth of Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market. For instance, according to Oxford economics’ A global Forecast for Construction to 2030 September 2021 report- Global construction output in 2020 was valued at USD 10.7 trillion and as per estimations this output would grow by 42% or USD 4.5 trillion between 2020 and 2030 and would reach to USD 15.2 trillion.

Also, Asia Pacific will account for USD 2.5 trillion of growth in construction output between the year 2020 and 2030, witnessing an increase of over 50% and would reach to USD 7.4 trillion Market by the year 2030.Also, in March 2021 Kingspan Insulation LLC, a subsidiary of the Ireland-based Kingspan Group plc has acquired Dyplast Products LLC. Dyplast Products will join the North American region of Kingspan’s Insulation Division. Also, with growing transportation industry and rising infrastructure development in emerging economies, the adoption & demand for Polyisocyanurate Insulation is likely to increase the Market growth during the forecast period. However, availability of other alternatives of Polyisocyanurate Insulation impedes the growth of the Market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of Market share owing to increasing demand for the end-use applications and presence of leading manufacturers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing non- residential infrastructure development in the region and increasing government spending on infrastructure development in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major Market player included in this report are:

DowDuPont Inc.,

Owens Corning Insulating Systems, LLC,

Saint-Gobain,

Kingspan Group plc.,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Johns Manville Corporation,

Stepan Company,

IKO Industries Ltd.,

Soprema Group,

Knauf Insulation

The objective of the study is to define Market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Liquid

Spray

Rigid Foam

By Application:

Acoustic

Thermal

Hybrid

By End Use Industries:

Building & Construction

Transport

Consumer Appliances

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

